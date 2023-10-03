"Can do things when people least expect him to do" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravindra Jadeja

Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has backed Ravindra Jadeja to deliver the goods for the Men in Blue in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Karthik recalled how Jadeja, in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match, impressed by coming up with a clutch knock under pressure. Pointing out the ace all-rounder's IPL 2023 final heroics, the cricketer-commentator suggested that the southpaw could perform in crunch situations.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said (6:55):

"The first time I saw Ravindra Jadeja was Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils. They were struggling in Delhi, and it was the first-ever IPL match. He played a lovely little knock of 40 when they were in all sorts of trouble.

"Then, one of the greatest leg-spinners, the late Shane Warne, said that he is a rock star. That's when I started following closely and realised he is a rock star. He is somebody who can do things when people least expect him to do, just like the one that he did for CSK in IPL 2023 final."

Notably, Jadeja opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) on his debut. The left-handed batter scored 29 runs off 23 balls in his maiden appearance.

He was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trumping Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final. With 10 required off two balls, Jadeja hit a stunning six and a four to take his team home.

Karthik further stated that while Jadeja is supremely fit, the upcoming World Cup 2023 is likely to be his last ODI World Cup, adding (7:55):

"He is so fit that he could end up playing another World Cup, but am going to go out on a limb and say I would be very surprised. He is in his mid-30s and has to play four long years to play another World Cup.

"In the time that he has played international cricket, he has achieved a lot as an all-rounder."

Ravindra Jadeja is set to play his third 50-over World Cup. He is expected to be a pivotal cog for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the showpiece event.

"Thought he is a domestic bowler; God knows where his life is going to take him" - Dinesh Karthik on facing Mohammed Shami for the first time

Dinesh Karthik also recalled how he faced Mohammed Shami in a domestic match between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. He stated that he found it tough to negate the pacer in the encounter.

Lauding Shami for his contribution to Indian cricket, Karthik opined that the 33-year-old has emerged as an inspiration for many in West Bengal. Speaking in the video, he elaborated (9:43):

"This man has shown and given the people of Bengal a belief that you can come from that part of the world and be superstars with the ball. They have had Sourav Ganguly, who has been the epitome of success for many years, but Mohammed Shami has done his bit as a fast bowler.

"We all know about his seam position. The first time I played him was during a match between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. It was a damp wicket.

"There were renowned names in their bowling, but I struggled especially to Mohammed Shami. I thought he is a domestic bowler; God knows where his life is going to take him. Cut a couple of years, we see him in the Indian team, and we all know how good a bowler he is today."

The tremendous rise of Mohammed Siraj has resulted in Mohammed Shami getting fewer opportunities in white-ball cricket of late. However, the seasoned campaigner made a strong case for himself, registering a five-wicket haul in the first ODI of India's recently concluded three-match home series against Australia.