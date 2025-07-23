"Cannot be gifting your wicket to a left-arm spinner"- Fans divided after Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising innings ends on 58 in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal threw his wicket away after scoring a defiant half-century on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The youngster's knock and eventual dismissal drew mixed reactions from fans.England won a seemingly crucial toss and asked India to bat first on a gloomy morning. However, Jaiswal battled through the initial burst with solid defense and admirable temperament, reaching his half-century off an uncharacteristic 96 deliveries.Just when he appeared set for a big score, left-arm spinner Liam Dawson produced an excellent delivery to catch the batter off-guard. The southpaw edged the ball to Harry Brook at slip, walking back for a 107-ball 58.Jaiswal had taken much criticism after his poor outing at Lord's with only 13 runs across the two innings as India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat. The left-hander has scored 291 runs at an average of 41.57 in seven innings thus far in the series.While his gritty half-century impressed a section of the fans on X, others were disappointed at the tame end to his vigil.Here are some of the best reactions:The reactions continued to flow for Jaiswal's dismissal on 58, with one saying:&quot;No one can stop Yashasvi Jaiswal from becoming a legend if he avoids small mistakes and stays focused.&quot;&quot;England brought a spoon to a sword fight. Jaiswal carving them up in Manchester like it’s his backyard!&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise in Test cricket has been nothing short of sensational. The maturity, the intent, the hunger — he’s here to stay!&quot; a fan said.Team India falter after Yashasvi Jaiswal-KL Rahul opening standYashasvi Jaiswal weathered the new-ball storm with his opening partner, KL Rahul, helping India dominate the first session on Day 1 of the fourth England Test at Manchester. The duo mixed caution with aggression to perfection, propelling the visitors to a solid 78/0 in 26 overs at Lunch.However, Rahul fell in the fourth over of the second session, four runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Jaiswal followed his senior partner 10 overs later on 58, leaving India at 120/2 in the 41st over.Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed by his opposite number, Ben Stokes, for 12 soon after as India slumped to 140/3 at the stroke of tea on Day 1.