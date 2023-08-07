"Captain clown" - Fans brutally slam Hardik Pandya's captaincy after India slumps to defeat vs West Indies in 2nd T20I

Hardik Pandya-led Team India suffered a second consecutive loss against West Indies in the ongoing 5-match T20I series. The home side went 2-0 up in the series, courtesy of a 2-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, August 6, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
The visitors batted first in the contest and reached 152/7 in 20 overs. Playing his second international match, Tilak Varma (51) hit his maiden international half-century and top-scored for his side with another impressive knock. The rest of the batting unit failed to contribute much as they struggled on a sluggish surface.
Hardik Pandya gave a great start to India's defense by scalping two wickets in the very first over. Nicholas Pooran (67) then played a blistering knock and put his side in the driver's seat before perishing in the 14th over.
Yuzvendra Chahal then dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (22) and Jason Holder (0) in the 16th over to bring India back into the contest. Romario Shepherd also got run out in the same over as West Indies found themselves at 129/8 after 16 overs.
Team India suddenly became favourites for the win at that juncture and had momentum. However, West Indies lower-order batters Akeal Hosein (16 in 10 balls) and Alzarri Joseph (10) spoiled their party and finished the chase in 18.5 overs and helped their side win the second T20I.
Fans were dissatisfied with some of Hardik Pandya's captaincy decisions in the match. They were not pleased with his move of not giving Chahal another over after he picked up two wickets and opened up the game for India.
"To be very honest, not a pleasing effort with the bat"- Team India captain Hardik Pandya after losing 2nd T20I vs WI
Speaking at the post-match presentation after the 2nd T20I, Hardik Pandya blamed the batting department for the loss. He reckoned that they scored a below-par total on the surface and felt 160-170 would have been decent.
Pandya said:
"To be very honest, not a pleasing effort with the bat, could've done lot better and the wicket was playing on the slower side, we were not good enough to manage that and get to a good total, like 160 or 170."
He added:
"The current combination we have, we will have to bat with seven batters, trust with our top seven to do well and on a good day, you don't need much batters but we need to figure out what we can do about 8,9 and 10, but batters need to take more responsibility. The way he's (Tilak Varma) been batting, that's something we're looking for and left-hander, gives us the combination to have left right always in the middle, going forward he'll keep getting better."
Both teams will square off in the third T20I of the series on Tuesday, August 8, at the same venue.