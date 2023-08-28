Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Brandon King and Salman Irshad lead the charts – Updated after Match 12

In the Caribbean Premier League 2023 doubleheader, Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a convincing 34-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in the first match of the day. Later, Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their first win of the season over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets. Werner Park, Basseterre, hosted both these encounters.

After being put in to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors posted an impressive total of 210/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul's 99-run partnership played a pivotal role in propelling the team beyond the 200-run mark.

In the death overs, Romario Shepherd’s cameo of 19*(9) at an impressive strike rate of 211.11 provided the icing on the cake. Spinner Chris Green's two wickets and Mohammad Amir's three-wicket haul were the standout performances with the ball for Jamaica Tallawahs.

In their pursuit, Jamaica Tallawahs could score only 176 runs in 18.4 overs before being bundled out. Despite collapsing to 36/5 in seven overs, Imad Wasim and Fabien Allen's 97-run partnership provided a glimmer of hope for the team.

Romario Shepherd took three wickets while Dwaine Pretorius and Junior Sinclair took two each as the Warriors cruised to victory.

In the 12th match, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were asked to bat first after losing the toss. They managed to put up a total of 178/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's 62-run knock off 38 balls. Sunil Narine bagged three and Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

During the chase, despite losing early wickets, Trinbago Knight Riders' Nicholas Pooran stood tall with his 61-run knock off 32 balls. Lorcan Tucker and Kieron Pollard's 30-plus scores were important in Riders successfully chasing down the target in just 17.1 overs.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Brandon King, the Jamaica Tallawahs opener, scored just one run against the Warriors, but retained his position at the top of the most runs list with 149 runs at a brilliant average of 49.66 and an impressive strike rate of 161.95.

Saint Lucia Kings opening batter Faf du Plessis is second in the list with 112 runs from three innings at an average of 37.33. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batters Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Fletcher are ranked third and fourth with 109 and 107 runs, respectively.

Johnson Charles, the Kings batter, slid down to the fifth position with 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a decent strike rate of 126.38.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Salman Irshad, the Jamaica Tallawahs fast bowler, bagged a wicket against the Warriors, to claim the pole position with seven scalps. Spinner Roston Chase and pacer Mohammad Amir are at the second and third spots, respectively, with six wickets each.

Kings’ left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is fourth in the list with five wickets to his name from just two innings. Warriors' left-arm orthodox bowler Gudakesh Motie bagged a wicket over Tallawahs to climb to the fifth spot.