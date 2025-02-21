"Century hone ke baad hi out hona bhai, nahi toh fir Hardik aa jayega"- Top 10 funny memes after Shubman Gill's 101* in IND vs BAN CT 2025 clash

India vice-captain Shubman Gill hit a sublime century to help his team beat Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. As a result, the Men in Blue collected two points and occupied the second position in the Group A points table, just below New Zealand.

Ad

Chasing 229, Rohit Sharma (41) and Shubman Gill set a good platform for India with a 69-run partnership at the top. After Rohit perished in the final over of the first powerplay, Gill took the responsibility and took the game deep by building mini-partnerships with the likes of Virat Kohli (22), Shreyas Iyer (15), and Axar Patel (8). However, they did not last long as Bangladesh bowlers kept chipping away with wickets.

KL Rahul then joined hands with Gill in the middle and stitched an 87-run stand to take India to the winning shores in the 47th over. Shubman Gill hit his eighth ODI century and remained unbeaten in the successful chase, showcasing composure and maturity in a tricky chase.

Ad

Trending

Fans were impressed with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's sensible knocks in the winning cause against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy clash. They expressed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes. One of the posts read:

"Century hone ke baad hi out hona bhai, nahi toh fir Hardik aa jayega."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

"I think this is his best ODI hundred"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's knock in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently applauded Indian opener Shubman Gill for his match-winning innings against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. He opined that it was Gill's best century to date, considering it came in an ICC tournament and a tricky chase. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

Ad

"Was this Gill's best ODI innings? This was his eighth century but his first in an ICC event, and ICC centuries are different because the pressure is different. I think this is his best ODI hundred, although he has scored a double century as well. We call him prince but he is no lesser than the king. He understands the template of ODI cricket so well."

Ad

He continued:

"ODI cricket doesn't happen that much. However, if he plays say 250 matches, he will finish as one of the greatest ODI batters ever. This century was definitely the best of his career. Considering the potential he has, especially from the ODI cricket perspective, the sky is the limit. Anyone can be a showstopper but the show belongs to the one who wins in the end. He stood in the middle till the end."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news