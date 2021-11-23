"Century will come when it has to" - Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on not reaching three-figure mark since January 2019

The spotlight will be on Cheteshwar Pujara as he returns to action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 25 in Kanpur.

Despite being touted as India's best Test batsman, Pujara has had a lean patch with the bat in the last two years, where he has gone without a century. However, the Surashtra batsman is confident that a hundred is around the corner.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the 1st Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said:

"I have been scoring runs, 50, the 80s and 90s. Yes, I have not scored a century but I am not worried about it. As long as I keep batting well and contribute to the team's total, I am happy with that. And it's just a matter of one innings but my focus is to bat well. As far as I keep doing that, a century is round the corner."

Pujara has now gone 38 innings without a Test century as his last three-figure score came during India's historic tour of Australia in 2019.

The 33-year-old batter has copped a lot of criticism for his below-par returns. Former cricketers have also called out his lack of intent to score runs which has hurt the team on many occasions.

However, Pujara looked aggressive in the last couple of Tests against England, aiming to accumulate quick runs for his team. When quizzed about the same, he stressed that it was just a change in mindset and not technique.

Cheteshwar Pujara played an aggressive brand of cricket for India against England (Credit: Getty Images)

Pujara said:

"When it comes to performing, I think that the mindset was a little different but when it comes to technique, I don't think there was a major change. It was just the approach and I was a little bit fearless which helped. I don't think you should put too much pressure on yourself and go there and enjoy your game rather than worrying too much about what's going around."

He added:

"That was my mindset during the England series and so far the preparation has been good and the experience of playing in Indian conditions will help. I'm sure that will help in the next couple of Test matches."

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing the first Test, a lot will depend on Pujara as India look to continue their winning run in the red-ball format.

"Break is very, very important" - Cheteshwar Pujara

With the Indian team busy with white-ball assignments, Pujara has got a much-needed break ahead of a busy schedule that kicks off with the New Zealand Tests. The veteran stressed that breaks are very important to overcome mental fatigue and return fresh to competitive cricket.

When asked about the same, Pujara said:

"I totally agree with you. It is important to spend time with your family and when you come back, you come back fresh and you look forward to the season. When you get a break, you work on your fitness, you work on your batting and when you come back there are no tiredness and you look forward to play as many matches. So yes, break is very very important."

Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the first Test, will return to lead India in the second match at the Wankhede Stadium. Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team in his absence.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra