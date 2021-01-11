"Certainly disappointed with myself" - Tim Paine regrets sledging battle with Ravichandran Ashwin

Tim Paine has expressed regret over the choice of words he used on the pitch during day five of the third Test match between Australia and India. The Australia captain was clearly losing his temper with the match slipping from his side's hands. Paine went on to have a frosty exchange with Ravichandran Ashwin, which was caught on the stump mic.

Tim Paine has now apologized for his comments, saying he should be setting a better example for the kids.

"I probably set a pretty poor example with my use of language. Certainly disappointed with myself. I certainly didn’t mean to be disrespectful to him. It was just heat of moment. I need to be better. I know the stump ‘mics’ are on and there’s a lot of kids watching and I need to set a better example."

Paine's war of words with Ashwin wasn't the only controversial moment surrounding the Australia captain in the Test match. His rant at umpire Paul Wilson earlier in the Test cost him 15% of his match fee.

Paine could have even been suspended for the final Test match, had the ICC decided to view the incident more seriously.

These things will happen in the field: Ajinkya Rahane adopts a cool approach to Tim Paine's sledging

Ajinkya Rahane made light of the sledging battle between Tim Paine and Ravi Ashwin.

While Tim Paine received heavy criticism for the choice of words he used against Ashwin on social media, Ajinkya Rahane did not want to get too embroiled in the controversy. The India captain said that these things happen, and as long as they stay on the field, he doesn't have an issue with them.

"These things will happen in the field as long as it stays on the pitch it is good and we all expect that at the highest level. I am really happy with the way Ashwin & Vihari handled the pressure.”

India battled hard on day five, and their rearguard helped them earn a draw in the third Test against Australia. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test, which begins on Friday in Brisbane.