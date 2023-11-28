"Certainly haven't got the same importance" - Mark Taylor on IND vs AUS T20I series

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor has claimed that players are hungover from the 2023 World Cup, which is not allowing them to give their best in the ongoing T20I series against India. Taylor opined that continuous cricket across formats has made it unsustainable for players.

Just four days after the final of the showpiece event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India and Australia began a five-game T20I series. While the hosts have picked up a completely new set of players, some of Australia's players from their World Cup squad are still part of the series.

Speaking on 2GB's Wide World of Sports radio, Taylor underlined the lack of importance of the ongoing T20I series, saying:

"There's no doubt a bit of a hangover over there, these five T20 matches against India certainly haven't got the same importance I think from anyone's point of view as the World Cup final did have only a week or so ago. I think it's almost unfixable to be totally honest."

The 59-year-old also observed how new leagues developing every now and then open up lucrative opportunities for players, making them difficult to turn down.

"There's a lot of different people pulling the games different ways, there's people ... that want to see more Test cricket," he said. "Then you've got this new kid on the block (called) T20, you've got leagues springing up everywhere, not just the IPL or the Big Bash here in Australia, you've got American leagues, Saudi leagues, Carribean leagues, Pakistan leagues, there's leagues that are going to spring up all the time and they're very attractive to play."

A jaded Aussie side are already 0-2 down in the five-game series as two high-scoring matches have gone India's way. The visitors will look to pull one back in Guwahati on Tuesday in the third T20I.

"It isn't the best playing the best" - Mark Taylor

India vs Australia. (Credits: Getty)

With the short turnaround time for the T20I series, Taylor highlighted how the quality of cricket has been compromised. He added:

"You've got three formats of the game which allows you to have so much cricket but it means that at various times, series like this one we're seeing with the T20 will be compromised because it isn't the best playing the best."

Led by Pat Cummins, Australia's stellar efforts guided them to their sixth 50-over title.