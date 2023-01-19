"Chabook" - Team India members describe Shubman Gill's double century in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Shubman Gill entered the record books with a magnificent double hundred he scored during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

He smashed 208 off 149 deliveries, with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes. In the process, Gill (23 years and 132 days) went past Ishan Kishan (24 years and 145 days) to become the youngest player to register an ODI double hundred.

The hosts panicked a bit after Michael Bracewell smacked 140 off 78 deliveries but the bowlers held their nerves to secure a narrow 12-run win.

Celebrations erupted soon after the players entered the dressing room. There was a cake-cutting celebration before Team India members described Gill's knock. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its social media handles.

Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who stood on the stairs to welcome Gill after his mammoth knock, reckoned that he had goosebumps after the innings.

"Surreal. One of the best innings I have seen in my life," Hardik said. "Even if he would have not got the double hundred, it would still have been the best innings I have ever seen with so much grace and effortless shots that he played. I don't get goosebumps, but when he scored the double hundred, I actually got goosebumps."

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stated that the youngster is slowly achieving his potential in international cricket.

"Just achieving his potential," Dravid said. "Many more to go."

Gill's teammate Suryakumar Yadav noted that the innings was "chabook". Mohammed Siraj, who picked up four wickets, called it "phenomenal," while Shardul Thakur reckoned it to be "out of the world."

" Showed why so many people have been saying such great things" - Virat Kohli lauds Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli, who scored his 46th ODI ton in the last game, also had good things to say about Shubman Gill. The former Indian skipper stated that it was a knock of the highest order and also wished the youngster luck for the future.

"I would call it outstanding, especially considering that the next-best score wasn't even 40," Kohli said in the same video. "The fact that he got a double hundred - a knock that was of very very high level.

"I think he was totally in his element today and showed why so many people have been saying such great things about him for years. I wish him all the best and I hope that he builds on this. Today was a privilege to watch him and it was just outstanding."

With 1-0 up in the three-match series, the Men in Blue will lock horns with the Kiwis in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

