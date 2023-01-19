[WATCH] CSK skipper MS Dhoni begins training ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has hit the training grounds in a bid to prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With only a couple of months to go for IPL 2023, Dhoni was recently seen practicing his batting skills.

In a video that went viral on social media, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was seen batting inside the nets.

Dhoni, who announced his international retirement in 2020, used his foot movements to perfection as he looked to get back into the groove before the cash-rich league.

Dhoni was last seen in action in IPL 2022, representing the four-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings. He stepped down as CSK's skipper ahead of last season. However, he had to take over the captaincy duties once again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the post midway through the campaign.

The Super Kings had a poor IPL 2022 campaign, finishing ninth in the standings and managing only four wins from 14 games.

Dhoni, however, had a decent campaign with the bat, scoring 232 runs, including a half-century, in 14 matches at an average of 33.14, remaining unbeaten on six occasions.

CSK squad for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings made some good purchases at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi last month. They broke the bank, shelling out ₹16.25 crore to sign ace English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

MS Dhoni and Co. also signed senior Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane and New Zealand pacer Kylie Jamieson. They further roped in a few Indian youngsters to strengthen their bench strength.

CSK will hope to dish out a better performance in the upcoming season and will be eyeing to lift their fifth IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma.

