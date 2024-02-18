"Chalo uncle, commentary karne ki umar mai bowling nahi karte"- Top 10 funny memes after Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received praise from the fans after his magnificent match-winning performance against England in the third Test in Rajkot on February 18.

The talented youngster couldn't contribute much in the first innings as he got out for just 10 (10) in the morning session on Day 1. He made up for it with a sensational double century in the second innings and set up the platform for a massive win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal started watchfully on Day 3 but switched gears swiftly. He upped the ante soon after to inject momentum into the innings after Rohit Sharma's early departure. In Shubman Gill's company, Jaiswal notched up his third Test century on Saturday evening. However, a back spasm forced him to return to the pavilion as a retired hurt a few overs before the stumps on Day 3.

Jaiswal returned to the crease in the first session on the fourth day after Gill's departure and continued from where he left the previous day. The southpaw smashed the bowlers authoritatively and notched up his second Test double-century in as many games.

His three successive sixes against James Anderson was one of the highlights of the game on Day 4. His scintillating knock helped played a crucial role in India reaching 430/4 before Rohit Sharma declared the innings. A deflated England batting unit collapsed meekly in the chase of 557 and were bundled out for 122.

Fans took note of Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering knock and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Seeing how Rohit bhai and Jaddu bhai played the first innings motivated me a lot"- Yashasvi Jaiswal

Speaking after the conclusion of the 3rd Test on Sunday, Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on his batting performance and said:

"Just trying to make it big whenever I'm set. In Test cricket, whenever I'm playing well I try to make sure I play as long as I can for my team. It was difficult for me yesterday. I had to wait and then play my shots. Once I was settled I could play my shots.

"After sometime my back wasn't fine. I didn't want to go out but I had to. Lots of thoughts in my mind the next day but I wanted to give myself time and if I was set I knew I could take it as deep as I could.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued:

"I felt there was something in the wicket. It was really important for me to give a good start. I was trying to make sure I could play as many balls as possible. If I'm set I need to make it big.

"My seniors always tell me if I'm set I need to make it big. Seeing how Rohit bhai and Jaddu bhai played the first innings motivated me a lot. When I was inside I kept thinking that when I go out I wanted to make it count."

The fourth Test between India and England will commence on Friday (February 23) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App