Champions Trophy 2025 final match official list: Details of on-field umpires, third umpire, and match referee for IND vs NZ clash

The much-anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy final is scheduled to be held between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth will serve as the on-field umpires for the summit clash. The two officials are members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Ad

The duo officiated in the Champions Trophy semifinal, with Reiffel overseeing the Kiwis’ 50-run win over South Africa. Meanwhile, Illingworth covered the first semifinal, where India beat Australia by four wickets.

Illingworth has won ICC Umpire of the Year four times. He recently stood in the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup finals. He also took charge of the Group A clash between India and New Zealand.

Joel Wilson to serve as third umpire in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Joel Wilson will serve as the third umpire for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Meanwhile, Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire. The duo are also members of the ICC Elite umpires list and officiated the semifinal clash between the BlackCaps and the Proteas. Dharmasena served as the on-field umpire, while Wilson served as the third umpire.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee. He is the most experienced member of the Emirate ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

India v New Zealand – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final – Match Officials

On-field Umpires : Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth Third Umpire : Joel Wilson

: Joel Wilson Fourth Umpire : Kumar Dharmasena

: Kumar Dharmasena Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Rohit Sharma-led India are coming on the back of an unbeaten run with consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia. They will be keen to win back-to-back ICC trophies after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Ad

Team India would hope to avoid a loss in the final like the 2023 World Cup, where they lost the summit clash to Australia after winning 10 games in a row.

The Mitchell Santner-led side, on the other hand, would be keen to avenge their 44-run loss to the Men in Blue in the last Group A clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news