Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can Afghanistan qualify for the semifinals after their 8-run win over England?

Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in a thrilling 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. With the victory, they kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC event and also knocked England out of the competition.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan put up 325-7 on the board in their 50 overs. Opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 off 146 balls, thus breaking the record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. He struck 12 fours and six sixes, while three other batters chipped in with quick-fire 40s.

In the chase, veteran batter Joe Root scored a brilliant 120 off 111 balls, but England failed to get over the line. They were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai starred for Afghanistan with 5-58, while Mohammad Nabi also picked up two wickets.

Afghanistan now have two points from two matches in Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with a net run rate of +0.160. They now have the big task of beating Australia in Lahore on February 28. If they get the better of the Aussies. they will end the group stage with four points and qualify for the semifinals. A loss to Australia and Afghanistan will be knocked out of the competition.

If Afghanistan beat Australia and South Africa beat England, then Afghanistan and South Africa will progress to the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy. In such a scenario, Afghanistan will end the group stage on four points, while South Africa will move up to five. The Aussies will be struck on three points.

In case, Afghanistan beat Australia and South Africa go down to England, both Australia and South Africa will end the group stage with three points each. The team with the better net run rate between Australia and South Africa will qualify for the semifinals alongwith Afghanistan. At present, the Proteas have a net run rate of +2.140, while the Aussies have a net run rate of +0.475.

List of remaining matches in Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy

Following the Afghanistan-England clash, two more matches are to be played in Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Afghanistan will take on Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, while South Africa will take on England at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1.

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:30 PM IST)

March 1: South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi (2:30 PM IST)

