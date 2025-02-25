Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can Australia qualify for semifinals after the washout against South Africa?

Australia's much-anticipated Group B clash against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (February 25) turned out to be a damp squib as showers played spoilsport. Although both teams have earned one point due to the washout, it's worth pondering what Australia must do to qualify for the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament.

The Men in Yellow are currently second in Group B, having beaten England by chasing down a record-breaking 352 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While Australia have a net run-rate of 0.475, the Proteas are at the top with a healthier one 2.140 as they defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs in their opening game.

Hence, a win over Afghanistan in their final game on Friday will be enough for them to go through. However, a defeat against Afghanistan will mean the two-time winners have to rely on South Africa to beat England in their final fixture.

England and Afghanistan have two more matches to go in the competition; hence, they hold a slight advantage. They will clash in Lahore on Thursday, February 26.

Afghanistan almost beat Australia at 2023 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double ton against Afghanistan. (Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith's side are unlikely to have it easy against Afghanistan, evidenced by their hard-fought victory in the 2023 World Cup. Chasing a stiff 292, the Men in Yellow were reduced to 91/7.

It needed a miraculous 201* from all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and a dogged partnership with captain Pat Cummins to take their side home without losing another wicket. The Asian side had exacted their revenge against the Aussies, beating them in their T20 World Cup 2024 fixture.

Despite being severely undermanned, Smith and Co. had convincingly beaten England in their tournament opener as the likes of Matthew Short, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey stood up with the bat.

Nevertheless, their rhythm might have been slightly impacted by the washout against South Africa. Australia's contest against Afghanistan will also take place in Lahore.

