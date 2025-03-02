Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals: Schedule, Venues, IST timings and live streaming details

The group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy concluded on Sunday (March 2) with the clash between India and New Zealand in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Kiwis by 44 runs and sealed the top spot in the Group A points table following an unbeaten run. New Zealand ended just below them with four points, securing the second semi-final spot in the group, while Pakistan and Bangladesh were eliminated.

South Africa secured the pole position in the Group B points table. They won two games, while one encounter ended without a result due to rain. Australia is the second team in the group to advance to the knockout stage. They won one match, while two games ended without a result. Afghanistan and England missed out from going forward in the group.

Group A toppers Team India will face Group B runner-ups Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have been playing all their matches at the same venue in Dubai this tournament. After playing their last group game in Lahore, Australia will travel to the UAE city and have to adapt to the conditions quickly ahead of the all-important contest.

Group B toppers South Africa will lock horns with Group A runner-ups New Zealand in the second semi-final on Wednesday (March 5) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals: Live Telecast and live streaming in India

In India, the live telecast of the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals will be available on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18. The matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar platform through the app and the website. Both games will commence at 2:30 PM (IST), while live coverage will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will happen at 2:00 PM (IST).

