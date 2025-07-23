"Chance missed to earn the respect" - Former India batter blasts Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 23, 2025 17:25 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Team India are batting first in the 4th Test against England (Source: Getty)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at captain Shubman Gill for not backing Karun Nair in the visitors’ playing XI for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. The match got underway earlier today, Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Dealing with multiple injuries, the visitors made three changes. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep were ruled out, paving the way for Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj. Nair was also left out in favour of Sai Sudharsan.

The 33-year-old had featured in the first three Tests but failed to convert his starts into substantial scores, registering 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 across six innings. Reacting to his omission, Kaif slammed Gill’s decision-making in a post on X, writing:

“Today was Shubman Gill's chance to back Karun who was down but deserved one more chance. He should have picked Karun Nair. Chance missed to earn the respect when it comes to making tough decisions as a leader.”
Meanwhile, this marks Sudharsan’s second Test appearance. He made his debut in the opening match of the series at Headingley, Leeds, where he scored 0 and 30 in the two innings.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal give India a solid start in 4th Test against England

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first, with Liam Dawson replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir. The visitors’ opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were brilliant as they adjusted well to the line and length of the English new-ball duo, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

At the time of writing, India had made a solid start and were 58/0 after 21 overs, with Rahul on 37 and Jaiswal on 19 at the crease.

Playing XIs of both sides:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj.

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
