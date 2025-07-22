Mohammad Kaif picks India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test, includes four seamers

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has suggested two changes to the visitors' playing XI ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series against England. The penultimate clash of the series will kick off on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

On the eve of the match, Tuesday, July 22, the 44-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel (@CricketwithKaif11), where he backed KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers. At No. 3, Kaif included Karun Nair, despite the right-hander’s recent failure to convert starts into significant scores.

Kaif slotted captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were included as the spin-bowling all-rounders at No. 6 and No. 7.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the series due to a knee injury, Kaif slotted Shardul Thakur in at No. 8. To complete the pace attack, he named uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“I think Prasidh Krishna will be overlooked, and Anshul Kamboj will be given a chance. His debut seems certain, as he’s a quality bowler. He can play the role of Akash Deep, someone who can bowl both inswing and outswing with good control and consistently clock around 130 km/h. So, I believe Kamboj will be handed an opportunity,” kaif said.

Mohammad Kaif’s predicted XI for the fourth Test: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Anshul Kamboj.

“Between him and Prasidh” - Shubman Gill hints at Anshul Kamboj’s potential debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that either Prasidh Krishna or Anshul Kamboj will be included in the playing XI for the fourth Test, with both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh unavailable due to injuries. Addressing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, July 22, the 25-year-old said:

"Yes, Anshul is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow, between him and Prasidh, who's going to make it to the XI."

Meanwhile, the hosts have already announced their playing XI, with Liam Dawson replacing the injured off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

