Chants for Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium before 7 am on Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

The fan frenzy surrounding Virat Kohli's domestic cricket return continued on Day 2 of Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Supporters gathered outside the venue early morning and chanted loudly for the former India captain.

A few videos have surfaced on social media, showing the fans chanting for Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to reports, nearly 15,000 people were in attendance on Day 1 of Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback.

The number is expected to increase on the second day, given the excitement among fans to see the star cricketer bat. You can watch the clips of the Kohli and RCB chants below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli did not bat on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and chose to field first. Railways were bowled out for 241 and Delhi finished 41/1 at stumps.

Virat Kohli returns to the Ranji Trophy after over 12 years

Virat Kohli's presence in the last round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 has generated tremendous buzz among the masses. This is the ace batter's first match in the red-ball domestic tournament in over 12 years.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in the competition came in November 2012. The right-handed batter registered scores of 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket defeat to Uttar Pradesh. He was dismissed by pace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both the innings.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli was expected to make his return in the previous round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. However, his comeback was delayed due to a neck sprain.

Following the ongoing fixture, the seasoned campaigner will shift attention to white-ball cricket as India take on England in a three-match home ODI series, beginning February 6. Following the rubber, the Men in Blue will kick off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 with a match against Bangladesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news