ChatGPT picks four Indian players in the all-time Asia Cup ODI XI 

Popular AI platform ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, has picked the all-time Asia Cup ODI XI.

The AI tool has picked legendary Sachin Tendulkar and attacking Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya to open the innings. Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara has been picked as the reliable No. 3.

Both Jayasuriya (1220 runs in 25 games) and Sangakkara (1075 runs in 24 matches) are the only players to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament. Tendulkar too has scored 971 runs in 23 games.

Virat Kohli, Mahela Jayawardena, and MS Dhoni (captain) were picked amongst the middle-order batters. Interestingly, all the top six batters have scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs.

For the unversed, Dhoni has led India to Asia Cup triumph in 2018. They beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs to win the final.

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been picked as the finisher. The bowling unit comprises ace pacer Wasim Akram, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, Aaqib Javed, and yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah.

Muralitharan, in particular, is also the leading wicket-taker, having scalped 30 wickets in 24 games.

India have six titles in the 50-over tournament. Their last victory came in 2018 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Sri Lanka are placed second with five trophies in the tournament, while Pakistan won twice. That's the primary reason that all the above players were picked from the above countries.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah only active players in ChatGPT’s all-time pick for Asia Cup ODI XI

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only active players in ChatGPT’s all-time pick for the Asia Cup ODI XI. The duo will look to continue their exploits in the intercontinental tournament.

Kohli has amassed 613 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 61.30, including three centuries with the best score of 183. Interestingly, the right-handed batter is not even part of the top 10 leading run-scorers in the tournament. Bumrah, on the other hand, has scalped eight wickets in four games in the tournament.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and India captain Rohit Sharma were not picked despite being the top five leading run-getters in the tournament. The duo amassed 786 (17 games) and 745 (22 matches), respectively.

ChatGPT also found no place for four of the top five wicket-takers in the Asia Cup. They are Lasith Malinga (29 scalps in 14 games), Ajantha Mendis (26 in eight), Saeed Ajmal (25 in 12) and Chaminda Vaas (23 in 19).

Among active cricketers, Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan are the leading wicket-takers. The duo scalped 19 wickets apiece in 14 and 13 games, respectively.

