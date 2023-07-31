"Cheats of the highest order" - Fans on Twitter blast England after ball change makes Australia collapse on 5th day of Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 is all-set for a controversial end after a ball change on Sunday upended Australia's final innings on Monday, taking them from a comfortable 135/0 to three wickets down in quick succession.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena agreed to change the 36-overs-old ball after Mark Wood hit Usman Khawaja on the helmet on Sunday. The play ended for the day after just two more overs.

However, on Monday, England picked up three wickets within 10 overs, sending back both openers and Marnus Labuschagne. All came off extravagant seam movement off the pitch, something that was just not visible on Day 4.

This prompted a conversation regarding the ball change and the broadcasters showed photos of the 'original' and the 'new' ball. The latter (though shown from the shiny side) looked in much better condition with a more pronounced seam.

Fans on Twitter went berserk, the excitement perhaps only matched by the Jonny Bairstow run-out controversy. Most slammed the host players and the umpires.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ian Higgins @1an_Higgins Going to be hard to take when they bring out the tennis ball with tape on one side in 5 overs

Matt Roller @mroller98 Ball change after the first delivery of the 37th over last night shaping as a significant moment in this Test twitter.com/Gmaxi_32/statu…

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Eng are cheating to win and going to very smug about it. I hope they lost every Test of the rest of the WTC cycle from here.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #ENGvAUS The ball change has been significant but as Atherton mentions on air, the split-screen shows the rough side on the old one and the shiny side on the other. Can't draw a conclusion that one close to the old one was not chosen with that alone #Ashes2023

Before the ball change: 16%

In the 10 overs after the ball change: 38%



#Ashes Aussies batters playing and missing/false shot percentage in this innings:Before the ball change: 16%In the 10 overs after the ball change: 38%

Rudi Edsall @RudiEdsall Generally not one for conspiracy theories or woe is me stuff but this ball change feels like a genuine stitch up?

Daniel James Warren @Daniel_Warren08 @RudiEdsall Definitely not a 40 over ball that’s for sure

Justin Di Battista @jdibs12 pic.twitter.com/AGFQUgdxCB This ball change is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen in my years of watching cricket , it’s definitely not a like for like ball. What have the umpires done ? #Ashes

stefre @SteveFreer The cheating English get rewarded with a wicket due to a disgraceful ball change. “Spirit of the game” my arse. #Ashes #Ashes 23

Dan Liebke @LiebCricket Australia fighting back strongly in the moral #Ashes thanks to a ball change. Didn’t expect them to show such fortitude but great to see.

Matty J @Mattamotamus @cricketcomau that ball change from last night is an absolute joke, ball did nothing, and the umpires gave them almost a new rock, unbelievable

#Ashes #ENGvAUS twitter.com/jchall22/statu… “Spirit of cricket” is for others not for England. Thats how it works. They can happily bury the spirit if it gives them a win. Umps are utter shit tbh. Should have picked a fairer ball or even seen if a ball change was even needed.

Securitron.eth 🇦🇺⌐🆇-🆇 @securitron_eth England just badgered the umpires into a ball change. Just worked on them for ages. Bazball is seemingly about finding new and inventive ways to cheat. Spirit of cricket my ass. Bad umpiring too though.

Matt Dunn @MattDunn6130 Put it this way, if this ball change happened with Australia in the field, the cheating convicts narrative would be blaring from the English rooftops. One way street this spirit of cricket. #Ashes23

Anil Panesar @AnilPanesar @TheBarmyArmy Ball change is absolutely criminal, imagine if it was the other way round

cricketingview @cricketingview Interestingly, its not the wearing wicket and uneven bounce which caused the trouble, but the changed ball. This one seems to be doing a bit more. And Woakes, to be fair, is a maestro in England.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets ironic that after all this "playing fair, playing within the spirit of the game" slogans throughout the series, England had to cheat in order to draw a home Ashes series pic.twitter.com/ja9xw4juC7

I know these mfs will do every possible thing to draw a home ashes....



The ball in right side looks ashes 19 dukes batch to me.... Cheats of the highest order... talks about spirit of the game....I know these mfs will do every possible thing to draw a home ashes....The ball in right side looks ashes 19 dukes batch to me.... pic.twitter.com/z1cCEAOMtX

Derek Smith @Canyoudigglet @RudiEdsall Just said this myself, genuinely don't know how that decision was made. Joel Wilson strikes again!

-Eng batsman can’t be runout when leaving the crease.

-Extra days if the rain affects Eng chances of a win.

-Eng allowed new ball every 20 overs.

-Eng allowed “spirit of the game” wins.

23 Rule changes to give England a chance at actually winning an Ashes series.-Eng batsman can’t be runout when leaving the crease.-Extra days if the rain affects Eng chances of a win.-Eng allowed new ball every 20 overs.-Eng allowed “spirit of the game” wins. #Ashes 23 #Ashes

Generally, if a ball is damaged, its replacement must be like-for-like. But that is almost never the case. The fourth umpire comes out with a box of balls in different conditions and the one picked by the umpire, which they think is the closest, either helps the bowler more or makes it worse for the bowling team.

Steve Smith and Travis Head carry on after ball change controversy

David Warner was the first to go after the ball change, concluding his Ashes campaign with a well-made 60. After his 140-run partnership, the southpaw was drawn forward by a late out-swinger from Chris Woakes, which took his outside edge to Jonny Bairstow.

Khawaja was out for 72 (145) soon after from a delivery at a similar length but movement in the opposite direction to rap him on the pads. Mark Wood then got rid of Marnus Labuschagne with one that straightened from outside the off-stump after being angled in.

Since then, Steve Smith and Travis Head are battling through. The ball is still moving a lot but Head is looking to play his shots, while Smith, as always, is happy to forget the play-and-misses to keep going.