"Cheers to getting through that decade" - David Warner's hilarious birthday wish for wife Candice

Former Australian cricketer David Warner took to social media on Thursday, March 13, to share a witty birthday message for his wife, Candice Ann, as she turned 40. The couple, who tied the knot on April 4, 2015, are parents to three daughters: Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose.

On Thursday, to celebrate his wife’s birthday, Warner took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures, accompanied by a caption that read:

“Walking into your 40s be like!! Big happy birthday to my wife @candywarner1. Cheers to getting through that decade. I hope you have an amazing birthday, the girls and I love you very much.”

Warner announced his retirement from ODI and Test cricket in January 2024. Over his career, he played 112 Test matches for Australia, scoring 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 37 fifties and 26 centuries. His highest score in Tests was an unbeaten 335.

The 38-year-old also had an exceptional 50-over career, appearing in 161 matches and amassing 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, including 33 fifties and 22 hundreds. He was part of Australia's winning teams in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups.

Additionally, he retired from the shortest format of the game following Australia’s exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup. The left-hander made his T20I debut in 2009 against South Africa and went on to represent Australia in 110 T20 games, scoring 3,277 runs at an average of 33.43, including 28 fifties and one century.

David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction

David Warner had a challenging IPL 2024 season with Delhi Capitals, managing only 168 runs across eight innings. He was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction, where things took a further downturn as he went unsold. Despite this setback, Warner has an outstanding IPL career, accumulating 6,565 runs in 184 matches, with 62 fifties and four centuries.

However, Warner will be back on the field for the Pakistan Super League 2025, where he'll play for Karachi Kings. The tournament is set to begin on April 11 and run through May 18.

