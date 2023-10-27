Chef gives details of Virat Kohli’s diet for the 2023 World Cup 

The executive chef of a hotel has given details of senior Team India batter Virat Kohli’s diet for the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India. Anushman Bali, executive chef at Leela Palace, revealed that the star batter is consuming steamed foods, like vegetarian dim sums, and other vegetable-based proteins.

Kohli has been in tremendous form for the Men in Blue in the 2023 World Cup. He is presently the second-leading run-getter in the competition with 354 runs from five innings at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.54. The 34-year-old has registered scores of 85, 55*, 16, 103* and 95.

Speaking to the Times of India, chef Anushman opened up on the former Indian captain’s diet for the 2023 World Cup.

"Virat doesn't eat meat and so we went for steamed foods, like vegetarian dim sums, and other vegetable-based proteins, like soya, mock meats, and lean proteins, like tofu for him. We include as little dairy as possible in his meals," he said.

He also stated that most players have opted for high-protein and low-carb diets during the course of the ICC event in India.

"The buffet has all kinds of meat but the players opt for steamed or grilled chicken or fish,” Anushman added.

The chef also went on to explain that since many of the players have stayed with them during the IPL, the hotel staff is already aware of their food preferences.

“The New Zealand team stays away from curries, but there are players such as Devon Conway, for example, who have tried Indian food before and will ask for parathas once in a while. Or dosa for breakfast," Anshuman elaborated.

Giving more details about the favorite food items of the different teams, the chef said that the Indian team loves Ragi dosa, while New Zealanders are fond of Pavlova, “their national dessert, which is a meringue-based dessert made with egg white, filled with fresh fruits”.

Also, alcohol is not served to players, the exception being in celebration of a win.

Team India leading the points table in the 2023 World Cup

After the completion of 25 matches, Team India are leading the 2023 World Cup points table, with 10 points from five matches. They are the only undefeated side in the competition so far.

South Africa and New Zealand are second and third, respectively, with eight points each. Five-time champions Australia are fourth, with six points.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have four points each, while Bangladesh, England, and the Netherlands are on two points apiece.