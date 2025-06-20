Cheteshwar Pujara asks Michael Vaughan to autograph framed prediction tweet from 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy [Watch]

Out-of-favour Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared a hilarious moment with former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday, June 20. He asked him to autograph a framed tweet posted in 2020.
The post was about Vaughan predicting India to lose the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia 4-0 after losing the Adelaide Test. The prediction fell flat as India triumphed 2-1 with wins at Melbourne and Brisbane to clinch the series.
In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan could be seen signing the framed photo, much to the amusement of the other panelists. Watch the video here:
Following India's humiliating defeat to Australia at Adelaide in December 2020, Vaughan had posted that India would lose the remaining three matches and get blanked 4-0 in the series.
"Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0," Vaughan had written on X (formerly Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara was also part of the Indian team that won that series.
India made a sensational comeback after Adelaide humiliation to win Border-Gavaskar series 2-1
After their humiliating defeat in the opening Test at Adelaide, India turned things around in the next match at Melbourne. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and his men won by eight wickets after Virat Kohli had returned to India.
The visitors pulled off a memorable draw in the third Test match at Sydney. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin showed admirable resilience and helped draw the game, despite battling injuries.
India completed the series win in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane, chasing 328 runs on the final day. Shubman Gill (91) and Rishabh Pant (87 not out) took the visitors to a sensational win in the closing minutes of the day.
It was Australia's first loss in Brisbane since 1988. The win had played a pivotal role in India qualifying for the inaugural World Test Championship final, where they faced New Zealand.
