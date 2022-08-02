Cheteshwar Pujara enjoys day out at the beach with wife Puja – Check out the picture

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara enjoyed a day out with his wife Puja Pabari at the beach on Monday (August 1). He can be seen taking some time off cricket in an Instagram post, shared by his better half.

Pujara looked dapper in a brown full-sleeved T-Shirt with blue jeans while Puja chose to wear white and green. The couple could be seen enjoying each other’s company, as evident from their smiles. Sharing the post, Puja wrote:

“It only took 3 months and a very windy day to get @cheteshwar_pujara to a beach that’s 10 mins walk from home. And he obliged.”

Cheteshwar Pujara completes record 1000 runs in County Championship Division Two

Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara recently completed 1000 runs in the County Championship. He achieved the landmark while leading Sussex against Nottinghamshire.

He is among only five batsmen to achieve the feat in this edition of the tournament. Pujara has amassed 1094 runs in eight matches at an average of 60.1, comprising three double tons and a couple of centuries.

Unfortunately, Sussex failed to make an impact in this edition’s County Championship, winning just one game out of 11, including five draws. They will next play their remaining county matches in September.

Sussex will next play in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday, August 2. It remains to be seen if Cheteshwar Pujara will feature in the shorter format.

Pujara failed to make a big impact in India’s rescheduled fifth against England at Edgbaston last month. He scored 13 and 66 against the hosts as the latter drew the series 2-2.

The 34-year-old will next feature during the upcoming Australia Tour of India. He is expected to emulate his County success in the series. The right-handed batsman loves to play against the Aussies. He was a key member of Team India who beat Australia 2-1 in their backyard.

