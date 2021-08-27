Cheteshwar Pujara looked like himself again: Zaheer Khan lauds player's positive mindset

Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan has showered praise on India's out-of-form No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Khan lauded the 33-year-old for his positive mindset and intent that was on full display on Day Three at Headingly.

The pacer from Mumbai said Pujara's desire to score runs made him look more like himself again. Pujara had scored just a single run in the first innings at Headingly and his total tally for the series coming into this game was just 70 runs.

A vigilant 45 at Lord's in the second innings did put him in a safe space for the next Test as he faced 205 balls in the second innings. He also stitched an important partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan said:

''Pujara, with his approach today, hasn't only made the fans take notice but I'm sure it came as a jolt to the England team too. The flow of the bat which looked to have ceased has now started to catch its rhythm and Pujara looked like himself again."

The former pacer added:

"Only one big scorer won't be enough to thrust India to a position of safety in this Test. At least four batters will need to step up and score big, it's a big ask but India has no choice."

Pujara and Rohit Sharma put on an impressive partnership of 82 runs in the second session of the third Test at Headingly. India are looking to climb a mammoth mountain in their pursuit of England's lead of 354 runs.

Pujara has looked like a catalyst who wants to make a difference in this game: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan reiterated that the way Pujara has batted in this innings bodes well for the Indian camp as he has looked like a man on a mission. Khan elated was pleasantly surprised to see the way that Pujara came out to bat today and sensed the player's body language reflected his positive mindset.

"Pujara's body language and style of play in this innings has reflected his positive mindset. He looks like the catalyst who wants to make a difference in this game. He wants to move the game forward and give India a chance, which is always great to see."

First fifty in 13 innings for Cheteshwar Pujara; 30th in Tests. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Klmdt1MGNo — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 27, 2021

India are looking to salvage some pride in this Test at Headingly. The visitors' first innings total of 78 has put them in a difficult situation. However, some good batting in the second innings might help them keep afloat.

