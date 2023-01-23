Cheteshwar Pujara picks his toughest bowler ahead of IND vs AUS Tests

Team India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has picked Australian captain Pat Cummins as the toughest bowler he has faced in international cricket. The statement came ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia at home in February and March.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said:

“I would go with Pat Cummins.”

In head-to-head battles, Cummins has dismissed Pujara on seven occasions for just 172 runs in Tests.

In the video, Cheteshwar Pujara was also asked about a pacer he would like to face from the past. He replied:

''Glenn McGrath.''

The 34-year-old picked West Indies legend Brian Lara as his dream batting partner. He said:

“I have never played any cricket with him (Lara). I was part of IPL, but I was not able to play with him.”

The Saurashtra batter also picked his 92-run knock against Australia in Bengaluru (2017), as his most memorable knock in Tests. The right-hander had scored 92 off 221 balls before the hosts successfully defended 187. Team India won that game by 75 runs before securing a 2-1 win in the five-match series.

Cheteshwar Pujara in purple patch ahead of IND vs AUS Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara recently scored 222 runs in two-Test series in Bangladesh at an average of 74, including 102* and 90. He followed it with 91 for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. In 2022 Tests, he amassed 409 runs in five Tests at an average of 45.44, including a ton and three half-centuries.

So far, Pujara has scored 1893 runs in 20 Tests against the Aussies at an average of 54.09, including five hundreds and 10 half-centuries. He will look to continue his purple patch against Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be a big wicket as Team India will look to beat Australia for the fifth time (Test series) in a row in their backyard. Australia won their last Test series in India (2-1) in 2004/05 under the leadership of Ricky Ponting.

