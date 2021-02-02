“Cheteshwar Pujara, my top pick” – Saba Karim picks his top five Indian players from Australia tour

Almost a fortnight since India’s historic series win in Australia, the country remains euphoric as the buzz and celebrations continue despite the England tour lurking over. Still soaked in the famous win’s excitement, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim rated Cheteshwar Pujara’s contribution as his top pick from the Australian tour.

With 271 runs at 33.87, Cheteshwar Pujara was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Test series, but he consumed 928 balls in the process – the most by any batsman in the series. Pujara saw off the quality Australian bowling, tired them with his courage and concentration as the rest of the side batted around him.

During an interaction with journalist Indranil Basu for SK Live, Saba Karim showered praises on Cheteshwar Pujara’s resilient display and said:

“My number one would be Cheteshwar Pujara. Not just in this series, even in the last series. He was one reason we were able to come out on the top. He holds the Indian batting together. If you get Pujara out quickly, you feel like you can make inroads to the Indian camp. Pujara’s stubborn stance displayed great courage and makes him special.”

Cheteshwar Pujara was also the highest run-getter in India’s 2-1 win in Australia during the 2018-19 season. The Saurashtra run-machine registered three centuries and went on to amass 521 runs at 74.43 in the series.

Rishabh Pant can win you games from impossible situations: Saba Karim

Rishabh Pant's 89* decided the series in Australia.

Despite missing the first Test, Rishabh Pant ended as the highest run-getter for India in the series. Saba Karim heaped praises on Rishabh Pant’s approach and made him his no.2 pick.

“My number two would be Rishabh Pant. He puts you in a strong position with his approach. Had he batted for another 30 minutes in Sydney, we could have won that Test too. The opposition knows that if you don’t get him out, he can win you games from impossible situations,” added Saba Karim, who represented India in 34 ODIs and one Test between 1997 and 2000.

Rishabh Pant’s 89 not out in the final innings of the Brisbane Test helped India defy the odds in the decisive Test. India also became the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba in 32 years.

Ajinkya Rahane, a bowler’s delight as captain: Saba Karim

Saba Karim would go on to choose Ajinkya Rahane as his no.3 pick. Rahane took the captaincy charge post Virat Kohli’s departure after the Adelaide debacle. Starting with his match-defining century at Melbourne, his measured approach and tactical acumen played a major role in India’s win.

Calling his captaincy style to be a bowler’s delight, Saba Karim added:

“Ajinkya Rahane (at no.3) For the way he led the side and scored that century in Melbourne after getting bundled out for 36 in the previous innings. To come out and speak through his bat was amazing to watch. He is such a calm persona and is a bowler’s delight as a captain. He listens to them and gives them the space for adjustment. His overall demeanour played a role in India’s win in Australia.”

Saba Karim picked Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as his no.4 and no.5 respectively.

Saba Karim, a former selector and BCCI GM, hailed Siraj’s courage to see through the difficult situation of his father’s demise and emerge as a crucial bowling component. He also called Shardul Thakur’s partnership with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the Brisbane Test a the turning point in the series.