Cheteshwar Pujara will be hurt, but will know he has played a crucial knock: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for his gutsy 90-run knock against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Karthik felt Pujara might be distraught to miss out on that elusive 19th Test hundred as the pitch was good for batting. However, he also claimed that the veteran right-hander's 203-ball knock was exactly what was expected of him in the situation.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Cheteshwar Pujara's knock:

"On a pitch that was so slow, the new ball could have given Pujara some run-scoring opportunities and he could have gotten his hundred. A Test hundred is a Test hundred.

"So he will be a bit hurt, but on the flip side, he will know that he has played a crucial knock and he will be keen to push and remain consistent because a No. 3 Pujara is what India need to compete in big matches."

Karthik further added that Pujara's experience of playing such marathon knocks since age-group cricket helped him in Chattogram. He added:

"A lot of credit goes to Pujara for batting that long with that tempo, because you don't see it that often these days. You don't see someone play 200 balls for scoring 90 these days. Knocks like these are right up his alley. From his days in U14 - U19, he has grown to play these knocks."

"It will be a challenge for India to pick 20 wickets on this pitch" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik wasn't too pleased with the pitch dished out in Chattogram for the first Test between India and Bangladesh. He feels the surface is just not good enough to produce a result unless one team forces things to happen.

The veteran wicketkeeper believes Team India might need to work hard to bowl out Bangladesh twice due to the lack of pace and bounce in the pitch.

On this, Dinesh Karthik stated:

"It wasn't a great pitch. The grass on the surface was pretty much pseudo to what grass actually does. It was just to keep the pitch held together otherwise it will crumble and break up. The pitch also doesn't seem to have the pace and bounce that most pitches have in international cricket."

He continued:

"It will be a challenge for India to pick 20 wickets on this pitch. It is going to take an enormous effort from our spinners for us to produce a result here."

India will begin Day 2 on 278/6 and will be keen to get to the 350-run mark or even 400 if they get off to a good start. Much will depend on Shreyas Iyer, who is batting on 82 off 169 balls.

