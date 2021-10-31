×
"Chiku Tumse na ho payega" - Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli after he loses yet another toss 

Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli after he loses yet another toss
Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli after he loses yet another toss
Modified Oct 31, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The highly-anticipated contest between India and New Zealand will get underway today in Dubai. Indian cricket fans are excited to witness Team India in action as they have not played a single match since last Sunday. It is the second Super 12 game for both teams.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first in the contest. New Zealand bought in Adam Milne in place of Tim Seifert while India made two changes to their side. Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan have replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav for this crucial contest.

Here are the playing XIs:

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

After the toss, fans took to Twitter and heavily trolled Virat Kohli as he lost yet another toss. Due to the dew factor, teams have preferred to chase in the current tournament. Indian fans were visibly worried as India will have to deal with dew when they bowl in the second innings in this game.

Fans to Virat Kohli after losing the toss again :-#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ https://t.co/USwQszRwJx
Ishan for SKY. Didn’t see that coming. Perhaps, to counter Sodhi and Santner in the middle overs. Lord is IN too. In place of Bhuvi. #NZ have won the toss but there’s been no dew last few games at Dubai. Let’s get to 175+. That should be enough tonight. #IndvNZ #T20WorldCup
#AFG two huge wins v #SCO & #NAM mean if they beat the winner of #IND v #NZ, then that team will have to beat SCO & NAM by huge margins to qualify. IND enjoy the advantage of playing last & knowing what they’ll need to do but jeez, Group 2 has serious jeopardy now. #T20WorldCup
When you realize Captains winning the toss are winning the Match too..#INDvsNZ https://t.co/xvuHCLHlDm
The only consistency in this team is Virat Kohli consistently losing the toss.
@Deeplicious_ Jo toss Jeet rha wahi match Jeet rha hai
Only way by which Virat Kohli can win the toss: #INDvsNZ #Kohli https://t.co/xWbJ6OEijH
1.35B People Right Now#IndvsNz #T20WorldCup21 @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/TcxmG4W6nU
#INDvsNZAll geared up for our second clash 💪🇮🇳Cheer for our boys as they take on the Kiwis 🇳🇿 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/zwz1KXHroj
@ANI Kohli lost another toss.... #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZ https://t.co/5s9E4HMbWW
After Toss, half of India 👇😥#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ https://t.co/nzyDRA5gfN
#INDvsNZBhaiya ye toss mere favor me kyu nhi girti https://t.co/CMh1jTqfG2
Last Saturday Chelsea Played and Won.Sunday India Played T20 Game.Virat loss the Toss.India Batting First.Lost the Game.This Saturday Chelsea Played and Won.Sunday India Playing T20 Game.Virat Loss the Toss.India Batting First.....#INDvNZ https://t.co/oxuOJpQwFs

New Zealand is a team that punches above their weight: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar recently praised New Zealand's fighting spirit and opined that they usually punch above their weight when they play in World Cup tournaments. In a video on his official Instagram handle, Sanjay Manjrekar previewed the New Zealand versus India match and said:

"New Zealand, as always, is a team that punches above their weight. You saw that in the last game against Pakistan. Their effort was faultless. If at all New Zealand falls short of title-winning performances, it is because of ability. It's never about New Zealand never tries enough."

He added:

"Furthermore, you got to say that because this tournament is being played in the UAE, Asian teams have an extra advantage and someone like New Zealand with players like Guptill and others, they are not as much a threat in these conditions."

New Zealand are unbeaten against India in their T20 World Cup matches so far. Indian fans will be hoping to end this losing streak with a win today.

