"Chris Broad needs to educate his son on the laws of cricket" - Dodda Ganesh roasts Stuart Broad after his take on Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlie Dean

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a dig at English bowler Stuart Broad following the Women in Blue's victory against England in the third ODI at Lord's.

Ganesh feels Chris Broad, a match referee, must educate his son on the laws of the game as his son derided the climax.

India scripted a thrilling 16-run victory over England in the third and final ODI at Lord's yesterday (September 24). despite scoring only 169. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean, who was backing up too far and was out of the crease at the non-striker's end.

Dean nearly took the home side over the line, scoring 47 runs but was eventually run out.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma's move to run out Dean sparked polarizing opinions amongst the cricketing fraternity.

English seamer Stuart Broad felt it was a terrible way to finish the match and put out a tweet saying:

"A run out? Terrible way to finish the game"

In response, Ganesh harked back to the time when Broad refused to walk off despite nicking the ball to the slip fielder. He felt Chris Broad must enlighten his son on the rules.

Ganesh tweeted:

"Nicking the ball to first slip and standing your ground as if nothing happened, is actually terrible. A Run-out isn't. I guess, match Referee Chris Broad needs to educate his son on the laws of cricket."

Ganesh was referring to the first Test of the 2013 Ashes series when Broad stood his ground after edging to slip off Ashton Agar's bowling. Australia were unable to review the umpire's decision as they were unsuccessful with two reviews.

India give a fitting send-off to Jhulan Goswami

India beat England by 3-0. (Image Credits: Getty)

A 16-run victory over England also ensured the perfect send-off for veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami. The 39-year-old retired from international cricket as the highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 255 wickets.

Although the right-arm fast bowler perished for a first-ball duck, she picked up two wickets, dismissing Alice Capsey and Kate Cross.

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the following about Sharma's decision to run Dean:

"It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules."

It was also the first time that India swept England on their own soil. The tourists won their first match by seven wickets and the second by 88 runs.

