Chris Woakes sends Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan packing for 0 as England leave India reeling on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

England ace pacer Chris Woakes gave his team a stunning start with the ball on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. The speedster struck twice to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the first over of India’s second innings, which ended as a maiden.Jaiswal departed for a four-ball duck, caught at first slip. Woakes bowled a fuller-length ball from around the wicket that came into the left-hander. The ball pitched in line and seamed away, taking an outside edge towards Joe Root, who grabbed it with one hand.The pacer followed that up with a short delivery outside off, and Sudharsan was in two minds whether to play or leave the ball. The 23-year-old kept his bat hanging in the air, pulling away at the last moment. In the meantime, the ball flew off the edge to Harry Brook at second slip.Watch the breakthroughs below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEngland leave India in disarray in the 4th TestA clinical batting display followed by early breakthroughs helped England leave India struggling in the fourth Test.At Lunch on Day 4, the tourists were two down for just one run, with skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the crease. They are trailing by 310 runs.Earlier in the session, the hosts put up 669 before getting bundled out in 157.1 overs. Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes smashed centuries, returning with scores of 150 (248) and 141 (198), respectively. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Brydon Carse chipped in with 94, 84, 71, and 47, respectively.Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets but conceded 143 runs in 37.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar also gave away over 100 runs for two wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj claimed one wicket apiece for 140 and 89 runs, respectively.Asked to bat first, India put 358 in their first innings. Ben Stokes delivered with the ball for the hosts, returning with a fifer.England are leading the five-match series 2-1 following a 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord’s. Thus, India must win or draw the match to stay alive in the series.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.