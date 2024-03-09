“Chup baithne bol isko” - Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan engage in nasty war of words with Jonny Bairstow

Indian fielders Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan were involved in a verbal tussle with England batter Jonny Bairstow on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9.

The conversation, caught on stump mic, began with Bairstow asking Gill about his conversation with James Anderson on Day 2 and ended with Sarfaraz passing a nasty remark on the England batter’s performance in the series.

India continued their dominance on Day 3 of the Test match as well, reducing England to 103/ 5 in their second innings by lunch. Bairstow, playing in his landmark 100th Test, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 39 off 31 balls, a breezy knock featuring three fours and three sixes.

During the course of his innings, Bairstow engaged in a war of words with some of the Indian fielders. The conversation went as follows:

Bairstow: What did you say to Jimmy about him retiring?

Gill: Retire.

Bairstow: Then he got you out next ball.

Gill: So what? …. He can get me out after 100. How many 100s did you score?

Bairstow: How many did you score? Full stop.

Another player [apparently keeper Dhruv Jurel] chipped in and was heard commenting:

“Jonny bhai, easy”

Sarfaraz then joined in and remarked:

“Chup baithne bol isko. Thoda sa run kya bana liye zyaada uchal raha hai.” [Ask him to keep quiet. He has just scored a few runs]

There have been a few verbal exchanges between players from the two sides in the ongoing Dharamsala Test. On Day 2, Gill and Anderson were seen having a chat after the former struck the England pacer for a six.

Speaking after the end of the second day’s play, Gill, when asked about the conversation, cheekily replied:

“I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat in private!"

Interestingly, the Gill-Anderson exchange was the starting point of the conversation between Bairstow and Gill on Saturday.

Bairstow fails to convert another start as England face massive defeat

After England took India’s two remaining wickets early on Day 3, they would have been hoping for a solid start with the bat in their second innings. Instead, they lost half of their side in the first session of play itself.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who, like Bairstow, is also featuring in his 100th Test, dismissed Ben Duckett (2), Zak Crawley (0) and Ollie Pope (19) to leave England reeling at 36/3. Bairstow resisted for a while before he was trapped lbw by Kuldeep with one that turned back in sharply and caught the right-hander right in front of the stumps.

Ashwin then ended Ben Stokes’ miserable series with the bat, cleaning him up for 2 with one that crashed through the batter’s defense.

