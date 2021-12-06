Cricket fraternity extends birthday greetings to  Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah 

The sixth of December is a special day in Indian cricket as three current key players were born on this day. On the occasion, the cricket community extended warm wishes to the trio of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who share the same birth date. Test triple-centurion Karun Nair and former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh were also born today.

Shreyas Iyer turned 27 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja turned 28 and 33 today. Jadeja and Iyer were members of the Indian team that triumphed over the New Zealand team in the second Test in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah took some much-needed rest by skipping this home series against the Kiwis team. The ace pacer will soon be back in action when India tours South Africa for a Test and ODI series.

Current and former cricketers took notice of the birthdays of the trio and took to Twitter to send them special wishes. Virender Sehwag led the wishes with his trademark humor-filled wishes. Soon, other cricketers also joined Sehwag in wishing the three of them a wonderful birthday.

Cricketing community sends special wishes to Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Half dozen/ One Dozen.

And nearly half a dozen cricketers who have played Test cricket for India were born.

Happy Birthday Aaj ka Date -6/12 .Half dozen/ One Dozen.And nearly half a dozen cricketers who have played Test cricket for India were born.Happy Birthday @imjadeja @jaspritbumrah93 @rpsingh @shreyasiyer15 @karun126 . May God bless you Aaj ka Date -6/12 .Half dozen/ One Dozen. And nearly half a dozen cricketers who have played Test cricket for India were born.Happy Birthday @imjadeja @jaspritbumrah93 @rpsingh @shreyasiyer15 @karun126 . May God bless you

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar

Hope the coming year continues to be full of great success and your swag only continues to grow 😎 Happiest Birthday bro @ShreyasIyer15 Hope the coming year continues to be full of great success and your swag only continues to grow 😎 Happiest Birthday bro @ShreyasIyer15 🥳Hope the coming year continues to be full of great success and your swag only continues to grow 😎 https://t.co/s7k727n4fZ

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja Happy birthday to the trio, who can make a team by themselves! Wishing you all a successful year ahead. 🙌 @ShreyasIyer15 Happy birthday to the trio, who can make a team by themselves! Wishing you all a successful year ahead. 🙌 @ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav



Happy birthday

@imjadeja @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 @rpsingh



Have a great day! Today is a good date to be born if you want to become an indian cricketer!Happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 Have a great day! Today is a good date to be born if you want to become an indian cricketer!Happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93@imjadeja @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 @rpsinghHave a great day!

DK @DineshKarthik

Wishing India's ace fast bowler a very happy birthday. Not only his action, but those pin point yorkers can leave any batsman clean bowled!Wishing India's ace fast bowler a very happy birthday. @Jaspritbumrah93 Not only his action, but those pin point yorkers can leave any batsman clean bowled!Wishing India's ace fast bowler a very happy birthday. @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/r7GeYFy4sF

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar

Wish you add many more feathers to your hat this year 🤩 Happy Birthday, bro @Jaspritbumrah93 Wish you add many more feathers to your hat this year 🤩 Happy Birthday, bro @Jaspritbumrah93 🥳Wish you add many more feathers to your hat this year 🤩 https://t.co/7woX5w2zRg

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #HappyBirthdayBumrah To the best white ball bowler in the world, Wishing you a Happy Birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 To the best white ball bowler in the world, Wishing you a Happy Birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 #HappyBirthdayBumrah

DK @DineshKarthik

Happiest birthday to one of India's finest all-rounders Uses his bat like a sword and ball like a bullet. You don't get to see that a lot!Happiest birthday to one of India's finest all-rounders @imjadeja Uses his bat like a sword and ball like a bullet. You don't get to see that a lot!Happiest birthday to one of India's finest all-rounders @imjadeja. https://t.co/muvrRl4mlB

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath Wishing you a Super Happy Birthday @imjadeja . May this year be filled with more sixes, wickets, direct hits and the sword celebration ⚔️ #HappyBirthdayJadeja Wishing you a Super Happy Birthday @imjadeja. May this year be filled with more sixes, wickets, direct hits and the sword celebration ⚔️ #HappyBirthdayJadeja https://t.co/fcep2qnAe9

Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 #thebest Happy birthday to saurashtras favourite son , you are an inspiration to many kids growing up in saurashtra and all over the world who strive to be like you.Lucky to play with you and under your captaincy 💪💪 @imjadeja Happy birthday to saurashtras favourite son , you are an inspiration to many kids growing up in saurashtra and all over the world who strive to be like you.Lucky to play with you and under your captaincy 💪💪 @imjadeja #thebest https://t.co/dE7L3qpVM8

DK @DineshKarthik Wish you a very happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 . May you keep climbing high as you've done always! Wish you a very happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15. May you keep climbing high as you've done always! https://t.co/Vh9mVwu0y0

Washington Sundar @Sundarwashi5 @ShreyasIyer15 @imjadeja Wishing you guys a day full of happiness and a year that brings much success. 😃 Happy birthday! 🥳 @Jaspritbumrah93 Wishing you guys a day full of happiness and a year that brings much success. 😃 Happy birthday! 🥳 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @imjadeja

Schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa

South Africa's cricket board recently released a revamped schedule for the upcoming series against India. Three Test matches will be held in Centurion, Johannesburg, and Cape Town while the ODIs will take place in Paarl and Cape Town.

The itinerary for the 3-match Test series is as follows:

First Test - 26 Dec to 30 Dec | Venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test - 3 Jan to 7 Jan | Venue - Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test - 11 Jan to 15 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

The schedule for the 3-match ODI series is as follows:

First ODI - 19 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Second ODI - 21 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Third ODI - 23 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are certainties to board the flight for the multi-format series against the Proteas team. The Indian team selectors will convene soon to announce the ODI and Test squads for the tour.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar