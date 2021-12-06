×
Cricket fraternity extends birthday greetings to  Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah 

The cricket fraternity extends birthday greetings to Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah. (Credits: BCCI)
Modified Dec 06, 2021 09:46 PM IST
The sixth of December is a special day in Indian cricket as three current key players were born on this day. On the occasion, the cricket community extended warm wishes to the trio of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who share the same birth date. Test triple-centurion Karun Nair and former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh were also born today.

Shreyas Iyer turned 27 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja turned 28 and 33 today. Jadeja and Iyer were members of the Indian team that triumphed over the New Zealand team in the second Test in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah took some much-needed rest by skipping this home series against the Kiwis team. The ace pacer will soon be back in action when India tours South Africa for a Test and ODI series.

Current and former cricketers took notice of the birthdays of the trio and took to Twitter to send them special wishes. Virender Sehwag led the wishes with his trademark humor-filled wishes. Soon, other cricketers also joined Sehwag in wishing the three of them a wonderful birthday.

Cricketing community sends special wishes to Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

Aaj ka Date -6/12 .Half dozen/ One Dozen. And nearly half a dozen cricketers who have played Test cricket for India were born.Happy Birthday @imjadeja @jaspritbumrah93 @rpsingh @shreyasiyer15 @karun126 . May God bless you
Happy birthday to @imjadeja @ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 and @rpsingh !! Clearly been a good for Indian cricket 🤩🤩👌
Happy Birthday Brothers @rpsingh @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 Wishing you the best in life, have a rocking year ahead! 🇮🇳🙌
Wishing you a very happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15. Have an even better year ahead! https://t.co/U3Wdo1WuuB
Birthday wishes go out to @imjadeja bhai. @ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 @rpsingh bhai. And @karun126 Wishing you great success 🎂🥳 https://t.co/hz5f235vp9
Happiest Birthday bro @ShreyasIyer15 🥳Hope the coming year continues to be full of great success and your swag only continues to grow 😎 https://t.co/s7k727n4fZ
Happy birthday to the trio, who can make a team by themselves! Wishing you all a successful year ahead. 🙌 @ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja
Happy birthday @imjadeja @ShreyasIyer15 @Jaspritbumrah93 @rpsingh have a good one guys.
Today is a good date to be born if you want to become an indian cricketer!Happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93@imjadeja @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 @rpsinghHave a great day!
Happy Birthday trimurtis of #TeamIndiaHave a Great year ahead @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 https://t.co/AnpnbU6OdO
Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 God bless you
Not only his action, but those pin point yorkers can leave any batsman clean bowled!Wishing India's ace fast bowler a very happy birthday. @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/r7GeYFy4sF
Happy Birthday, bro @Jaspritbumrah93 🥳Wish you add many more feathers to your hat this year 🤩 https://t.co/7woX5w2zRg
To the best white ball bowler in the world, Wishing you a Happy Birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 #HappyBirthdayBumrah
Happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 God bless you
Happy birthday cheteh @imjadeja have a wonderful year ahead 🤗🤗
Uses his bat like a sword and ball like a bullet. You don't get to see that a lot!Happiest birthday to one of India's finest all-rounders @imjadeja. https://t.co/muvrRl4mlB
Wishing you a Super Happy Birthday @imjadeja. May this year be filled with more sixes, wickets, direct hits and the sword celebration ⚔️ #HappyBirthdayJadeja https://t.co/fcep2qnAe9
Happy birthday to saurashtras favourite son , you are an inspiration to many kids growing up in saurashtra and all over the world who strive to be like you.Lucky to play with you and under your captaincy 💪💪 @imjadeja #thebest https://t.co/dE7L3qpVM8
Wish you a very happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15. May you keep climbing high as you've done always! https://t.co/Vh9mVwu0y0
Wishing you guys a day full of happiness and a year that brings much success. 😃 Happy birthday! 🥳 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @imjadeja

Schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa

South Africa's cricket board recently released a revamped schedule for the upcoming series against India. Three Test matches will be held in Centurion, Johannesburg, and Cape Town while the ODIs will take place in Paarl and Cape Town.

The itinerary for the 3-match Test series is as follows:

First Test - 26 Dec to 30 Dec | Venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test - 3 Jan to 7 Jan | Venue - Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test - 11 Jan to 15 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

The schedule for the 3-match ODI series is as follows:

First ODI - 19 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Second ODI - 21 Jan | Venue - Paarl

Third ODI - 23 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town

Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are certainties to board the flight for the multi-format series against the Proteas team. The Indian team selectors will convene soon to announce the ODI and Test squads for the tour.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
