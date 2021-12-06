Cricket fraternity extends birthday greetings to  Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah 

The sixth of December is a special day in Indian cricket as three current key players were born on this day. On the occasion, the cricket community extended warm wishes to the trio of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who share the same birth date. Test triple-centurion Karun Nair and former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh were also born today.
Shreyas Iyer turned 27 while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja turned 28 and 33 today. Jadeja and Iyer were members of the Indian team that triumphed over the New Zealand team in the second Test in Mumbai.
Jasprit Bumrah took some much-needed rest by skipping this home series against the Kiwis team. The ace pacer will soon be back in action when India tours South Africa for a Test and ODI series.
Current and former cricketers took notice of the birthdays of the trio and took to Twitter to send them special wishes. Virender Sehwag led the wishes with his trademark humor-filled wishes. Soon, other cricketers also joined Sehwag in wishing the three of them a wonderful birthday.
Cricketing community sends special wishes to Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja
Schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa
South Africa's cricket board recently released a revamped schedule for the upcoming series against India. Three Test matches will be held in Centurion, Johannesburg, and Cape Town while the ODIs will take place in Paarl and Cape Town.
The itinerary for the 3-match Test series is as follows:
First Test - 26 Dec to 30 Dec | Venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion
Second Test - 3 Jan to 7 Jan | Venue - Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
Third Test - 11 Jan to 15 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town
The schedule for the 3-match ODI series is as follows:
First ODI - 19 Jan | Venue - Paarl
Second ODI - 21 Jan | Venue - Paarl
Third ODI - 23 Jan | Venue - Six Sun Grill, Cape Town
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are certainties to board the flight for the multi-format series against the Proteas team. The Indian team selectors will convene soon to announce the ODI and Test squads for the tour.