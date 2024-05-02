"Clearly you do .. as I notice you follow me" - Michael Vaughan drops cheeky reply to fan's comment on his T20 World Cup prediction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan dropped a cheeky reply to a fan trying to roast him for his 2024 T20 World Cup prediction on Thursday (May 2).

That reaction came as Vaughan picked his six powerful batting units for the ICC showpiece event, with India and Pakistan placed fifth and sixth, respectively. A user replied that no one cares about his prediction to which Vaughan gave a hilarious reply. Here's how the interaction unfolded:

Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Most powerful batting units are .. West Indies - Australia - South Africa - England - NZ - India - Pakistan .. in that order .. If it’s a WC where 175 is par all teams have a chance .. if like the IPL its 225 only 1 of the Top 4 power hitting teams will win IMO .. #ICCT20WorldCup"

A user replied:

"Who cares about your opinion dude."

Vaughan quoted the post and wrote:

"Clearly you do .. as I notice you follow me."

Team India ignored as Michael Vaughan picks his 4 semifinalists for 2024 T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan has ignored Team India in his picks among the four semifinalists for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator chose England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies among his four picks. He wrote on X:

"My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies."

For the unversed, the Jos Buttler-led England are the defending champions of the marquee ICC tournament. They also won the tournament in 2010.

Like England, West Indies have also won the tournament twice - 2012 and 2016. Australia tasted their first success in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE. Interestingly, South Africa are yet to win a T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 tournament. Rohit Sharma will lead the team, while Hardik Pandya has been appointed his deputy. The Men in Blue are yet to win the T20 version of the tournament since 2007. They have also failed to win an ICC event since 2013.

The T20 extravaganza will be played in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies in June. A total of 20 teams will play 55 matches from June 1 to 29.

Here are the squads for 2024 T20 World Cup:

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Yet to be announced

