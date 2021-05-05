Colin de Grandhomme reveals what could be the biggest headache for Team India in WTC final

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme believes picking the right XI will be a huge headache for India and their team management at the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India and New Zealand will lock horns in a one-off Test in June in England which would decide the first winner of the ICC World Test Championship.

Colin de Grandhomme suggests that India will find it hard to narrow down their playing XI given the plethora of talent they have at their disposal

"With the amount of players they've got they can cover all bases because they've got real good seam bowlers these days and gun spinner, so I think the toughest thing for them is going to be picking the XI," the New Zealand all-rounder said as per ICC.

With numerous injuries affecting their players over the last few months, India dipped into their large pool of talent. Most players came up with terrific performances against Australia and England in Tests earlier this year. As a result, India will have a problem of plenty when everyone returns fit and available for the one-off Test against New Zealand in June.

India's path to WTC final

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 earlier this year

India put themselves in a strong position to make it into the WTC final following their impressive triumph in Australia Down Under. The Men in Blue then backed that performance with a comfortable home Test series win over England.

India finished top of the table with 12 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw in the World Test Championship cycle. India won home Test series against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. Meanwhile their only away triumph came against Australia under dire circumstances when the Men in Blue were reeling from numerous injuries.

Virat Kohli initially termed the WTC a distraction. After securing their place in the final with a 3-1 Test series win over England, the Indian skipper said his team took it one game at a time.

"Now we can accept and admit that we are in the WTC final; it was a distraction for us. It did become a bit of distraction for us in New Zealand, but we took it one game at a time since," Kohli said after the win over England in fourth Test.

