"Complete Umran Malik's quota of overs" - Pragyan Ojha on bowling changes India should make for 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Pragyan Ojha wants Umran Malik and other frontline Indian bowlers to bowl their full quota of overs in the third ODI against the West Indies.

The final game of the three-match series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 1. Umran bowled a total of six overs in the first two ODIs played in Bridgetown, Barbados.

While previewing the third ODI on JioCinema, Ojha was asked whether India will make any changes to their bowling, to which he responded:

"If we talk about the bowling, I will want to see one thing. Your main bowlers should get their full quota of overs, like complete Umran Malik's quota of overs. We saw Axar Patel, on a wicket where there was turn and the batters were finding it difficult when you changed your pace, bowling only two overs including a maiden."

The former Indian spinner added that the Men in Blue should utilize their resources effectively rather than making personnel changes, reasoning:

"So that is one thing I will want to see because you don't want to make too many changes. If you use your bowlers properly according to their quota, you can decide going forward who are your main bowlers and who are the bowlers who can remain in the reckoning."

Umran has gone wicketless and conceded 44 runs in the six overs he has bowled. Axar Patel was included in the playing XI for the second ODI, but the left-arm spinner was given only two overs.

"This is an opportunity where the middle order can be tested properly" - Pragyan Ojha on whether he sees India continuing with their experimentation

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the second ODI.

Pragyan Ojha was also asked whether he sees India experimenting with their batting in the third ODI as well, to which he replied:

"If we talk about the team, this is an opportunity where the middle order can be tested properly. You are talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja - they haven't batted much."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the middle-order batters should be given enough opportunities before Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are back in the mix. He elaborated:

"So they can be tested because when you go to the next series, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul might come back. So considering that, the players you have, Sanju Samson is another name, give them as much opportunity as possible because they can become your bench strength keeping your eyes on the World Cup."

Ojha is not in favor of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the XI, highlighting that a full-strength squad can be played from the Asia Cup onwards. He pointed out that India need to find middle and lower-middle-order batters who can deliver the goods if their experienced players don't fire in crucial matches in ICC events.

