"Congratulations Pakistan for reaching Karachi airport" - Fans troll Men in Green after they get eliminated from 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan were officially eliminated from the 2024 T20 World Cup after the match between the USA and Ireland in Florida was abandoned due to rain on June 14. The Men in Green put themselves in a position where they needed Ireland to win against the USA to stay alive in the competition.

However, with the points shared, the USA moved to five points, with Pakistan only on two with a game remaining. Babar Azam's men entered the tournament with high hopes after an impressive showing in the previous two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

They qualified for the semi-final in 2021 and went a step further in 2022 before losing in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Yet, their 2024 campaign never took off after a shocking defeat to the USA in the opener. Pakistan followed that debacle with another batting collapse against India from a winnable position to fall short by six runs.

While they kept a glimmer of hope alive with a convincing seven-wicket win over Canada, their tournament came to a shockingly early halt with the USA-Ireland washout.

Fans on Twitter had a field day trolling the Pakistan side after the news of the USA-Ireland clash being abandoned came through. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Congratulations Pakistan for reaching Karachi airport and I wish a good luck atleast for next ICC international tournament,not to dependent on other teams to reach atleast super 8."

"The cricket Pakistan has played in this world cup,they don't deserve a place in super 8," said a fan.

"What about pakistan . How they are in such situation even playing 3 series before world cup. Pakistan did a lot of preparation still couldn’t win against USA," a fan tweeted.

Pakistan joined Ireland to become the 9th eliminated team from 2024 T20 World Cup

The washout between the USA and Ireland eliminated three teams in Group A - Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada from the 2024 T20 World Cup and ensured the USA joined India in the Super Eights.

The three teams joined New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Oman, Namibia, and Uganda to be bounced out before the Super Eights. Apart from India and the USA, the qualified teams include Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Afghanistan.

Only the second teams to qualify from Group B and Group D are yet to be decided. While England and Scotland are fighting for the spot in Group B, it is a three-way race between Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D.

The Super Eights begin on Wednesday, June 19, with the Group stage set to finish on Monday, June 17.

