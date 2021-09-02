"Consider me a retired Rahane fan"- Twitter calls for Ajinkya Rahane's sacking

Ajinkya Rahane's run of poor form continued as he failed to make his start count in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. India are in deep trouble with six wickets already down, and the score reading just 122 at Tea on Day 1.
Rahane looked solid in his defense at the start of his innings and was also looking good with his drives. However, he once again poked at a length ball, this time from Craig Overton, and Moeen Ali completed a fine catch in the slip cordon.
Twitter slams Ajinkya Rahane for poor form
Ajinkya Rahane had played a good knock of 61 at Lord's but has been unable to make the most of the momentum from that innings.
Fans on Twitter have lost their patience and feel the time is up for India's Test vice-captain. Here is what they had to say:
India started their second session patiently with skipper Virat Kohli showing solidity and assurance in his strokeplay. However, once India lost the wickets of Kohli and Jadeja, it was down to Ajinkya Rahane to take India to a respectable total.
Alongside Rishabh Pant, Rahane looked to repair the Indian innings, but was unable to do so. Now a lot will depend on how Pant and Shardul Thakur bat and whether they are able to take India closer to the 200-run mark to make a match of it.
England will be pretty happy with the way they have bowled and their decision to put India has worked wonders.
Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece. The experienced James Anderson and young Overton also chipped in with one wicket each.
The match is well within England's grasp but India have shown in the past that they have the ability to bounce back when the going gets tough. Only time will tell whether they will be able to turn it around.