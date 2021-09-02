"Consider me a retired Rahane fan"- Twitter calls for Ajinkya Rahane's sacking

Ajinkya Rahane's run of poor form continued as he failed to make his start count in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. India are in deep trouble with six wickets already down, and the score reading just 122 at Tea on Day 1.

Rahane looked solid in his defense at the start of his innings and was also looking good with his drives. However, he once again poked at a length ball, this time from Craig Overton, and Moeen Ali completed a fine catch in the slip cordon.

Twitter slams Ajinkya Rahane for poor form

Ajinkya Rahane had played a good knock of 61 at Lord's but has been unable to make the most of the momentum from that innings.

Fans on Twitter have lost their patience and feel the time is up for India's Test vice-captain. Here is what they had to say:

Craig Overton does the damage, inconsistency of Rahane continues as he dismissed for 14 and India 117 for 6 in the first innings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

Play Ravindra Jadeja in place of Rahane and bring in Ashwin. Ashwin is more of a team man than the self proclaimed one. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 2, 2021

It's high time management should take some tough call on Rahane and Pujara if they don't perform consistently. Players like Mayank, Vihari and so many others are already in the queue, just waiting for one chance. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 2, 2021

Left: What Rahane promises.

Right: What Rahane delivers. pic.twitter.com/aooAUeS8wg — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 2, 2021

Photoshoot for trolls coming from Rahane. 🤡 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 2, 2021

Consider me as a retired Rahane fan. — Prithvi (@Puneite_) September 2, 2021

Rahane's career avg has now fallen below 40 (39.96). First time since the Nagpur Test in 2015 vs SA. That was his 21st test match. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 2, 2021

Rahane always scores "tough" runs they say. Maybe Bangladesh and South Africa at home are really "tough". Whatever he does henceforth, he doesn't look capable of building on it. Pity that India have to sacrifice Ashwin/Jadeja and pure pacers bcos of 1 passenger #Rahane #IndvsEng — Shashwat Kumar (@Shashwat_68) September 2, 2021

How true our Sunny G was when he said, Rahane is seen as a threat & not as an asset — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 2, 2021

Shastri locked Rahane in bathroom. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 2, 2021

India started their second session patiently with skipper Virat Kohli showing solidity and assurance in his strokeplay. However, once India lost the wickets of Kohli and Jadeja, it was down to Ajinkya Rahane to take India to a respectable total.

Alongside Rishabh Pant, Rahane looked to repair the Indian innings, but was unable to do so. Now a lot will depend on how Pant and Shardul Thakur bat and whether they are able to take India closer to the 200-run mark to make a match of it.

England will be pretty happy with the way they have bowled and their decision to put India has worked wonders.

Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece. The experienced James Anderson and young Overton also chipped in with one wicket each.

The match is well within England's grasp but India have shown in the past that they have the ability to bounce back when the going gets tough. Only time will tell whether they will be able to turn it around.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar