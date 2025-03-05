“Constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva” - Indian star’s massive revelation after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider the ban on the use of saliva on the cricket ball to keep bowlers in play in the modern era. It was a common means for pacers to keep the shine intact on one half of the old ball, aiding in reverse swing.

The governing body had prohibited the use of saliva as it sparked a major health code violation during the emergence of COVID-19. However, the rule was upheld even after the pandemic subsided, allowing bowlers to only use sweat to shine the desired half of the ball.

Reverse swing has already been a non-existent factor in ODI cricket with two new balls being used from either end. Shami believes revoking the ban on saliva may bring back the lost element to the game and improve the balance between bat and ball.

"We are trying to reverse but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva and it will be interesting with the reverse swing," Shami told reporters after Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal win over Australia (via TOI).

Mohammed Shami starred once again in an ICC event match for India after finishing with figures of 3-48 in 10 overs. He dismissed Cooper Connolly with the new ball and took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith in the 37th over.

"It's definitely a plus point playing all matches at the same venue" - Team India pacer Mohammed Shami

The debate over India's alleged unfair advantage escalated after they qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Although Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have vehemently denied having an advantage, Shami feels that from a bowling perspective, it is certainly a 'plus point.'

"You get familiar with the conditions, the pitch behavior, and other factors like the weather. Today, for example, it was colder, so you have to adjust accordingly. It's definitely a plus point to play all matches at the same venue," Shami said in the same interaction.

The Dubai International Stadium will host the 2025 Champions Trophy final after India confirmed their berth. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, as Rohit Sharma and company await one of South Africa and New Zealand.

