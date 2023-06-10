“Copped a few across the knuckles to wake him up” - Mitchell Starc jokes about the moment Marnus Labuschagne was caught napping

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc joked that Marnus Labuschagne had to cop a few blows on his knuckles to be 'woken up' after he dozed off in the dressing room on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

In an extremely funny and somewhat bizarre moment, Labuschagne was caught on camera taking a nap with his pads on and feet up. His eyes were shut even as Australia lost their first wicket in the second innings.

The eccentric 28-year-old batter then rushed out as David Warner (1) was dismissed by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, caught behind in the fourth over of the innings. Labuschagne was hit on the elbow and body but survived and returned unbeaten on 41 off 118 at stumps on Day 3.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Starc opened up about the hilarious ‘sleeping Marnus’ moment.

"I think he mentioned it when he came off actually, that he was just resting or having a little doze off, so obviously he's able to switch on pretty quickly so copped a few across the knuckles to wake him up," he said.

“He's done a very good job in that last session today as well to fight through some difficult situations there and to keep the scoreboard ticking over with obviously with Steve [Smith] and then later to get through with [Cameron] Greenie which is nice," Starc added.

After Australia bowled out India for 296 in their first innings, they lost Warner and Usman Khawaja (13) cheaply. Labuschagne and Steven Smith (34), however, added 62 for the third wicket. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Smith and Travis Head (18). At stumps, Australia were 123/4, with a significant lead of 296.

Commentators have fun as Labuschagne arrives at the crease after a short nap

As Labuschagne finally reached the crease and took guard, the commentary team had some fun comments to pass on his sleeping antics.

Harsha Bhogle joked:

“Marnus Labuschagne at No.3, that is one of the more extraordinary arrivals to the crease that you will see. Are you awake, Marnus? Have you brushed your teeth? Have you had a coffee?”

Former Australian coach Justin Langer chipped in and quipped:

“The appeal of the crowd, there’s the alarm! Oh, I’m up and going. I will brush my teeth, a quick espresso coffee to get me going and now he’s got to face his first ball.”

Once Labuschagne was at the crease, it was serious business as he batted with defiance on a tricky surface, hitting four fours in his 118-ball knock.

