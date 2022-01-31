"Copy my homework but make some changes" - Lucknow Super Giants trolled after unveiling logo

New Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled its logo today. Tweeting a video to reveal the logo, the franchise wrote:

"Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!"

The logo has a bat with wings spread out in the Indian tri-colour. There is a ball in the middle of the bat and the name of the franchise right under it.

Like the franchise's name, the logo too had its similarities to that of Rising Pune Supergiant, the IPL team previously owned by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group. Social media users were quick to point out that the two logos were similar.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Lucknow Super Giants says brand identity draws inspiration from Indian mythology

The Lucknow team in a statement said that their brand identity drew inspiration from Indian mythology. In a statement, they wrote:

"The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture."

The statement went on to add:

"The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants' pan-India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious 'Jay tilak'."

LSG acquired the services of KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.8 crore and Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore as their pre-auction picks. Rahul has been appointed the captain of the side. The team has also brought Andy Flower onboard as their head coach and Gautam Gambhir in a mentor role.

The Lucknow side will go into the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of 58 crores left to spend.

