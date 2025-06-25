"Could be 4-0 now" - Michael Vaughan takes hilarious dig at former India batter after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer's banter on social media has often entertained fans whenever the two teams have faced off on the cricket field. The two were back at it after England's emphatic five-wicket win over India in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24.

Ben Duckett's stunning 149-run knock helped the hosts chase down a daunting 371-run target on Day 5. Following the result, Vaughan asked Jaffer if he was doing okay after India's defeat.

"Evening @WasimJaffer14.. Hope you are ok .. #1-0."

Jaffer responded by posting a picture of a worried-looking Vaughan from the commentary box. He remarked that a young Indian team got the 50-year-old anxious with their fight.

"Happy that a young Indian team got you worried like this. Enjoy the win Michael, we'll be back,"

Vaughan replied by suggesting that the scoreline of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series could end up as 4-0 in England's favor.

"Could be 4-0 now Wasim.."

Duckett was adjudged the Player of the Match for his splendid batting exploits. The southpaw registered scores of 62 and 149 in the contest. Ben Stokes and Co. recorded the 10th-highest run chase in the format.

"He doesn't get the credit he deserves in this team" - Michael Vaughan hails Ben Duckett after Headingley heroics

Michael Vaughan reserved high praise for Ben Duckett after the English opener played a starring role in the side's five-wicket win over India. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the batter doesn't get enough credit for his performances.

He suggested that Duckett is the best all-format batter in international cricket currently. Lauding the English player, he wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"At the heart of this win was Ben Duckett. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves in this team. Pound for pound, I reckon he is the best all-format batsman in international cricket right now. There may be players who are better at one of the formats, but none of them are as good at all three. Others in the conversation would be Travis Head or Aiden Markram, but on current form I’d have Ben over them, especially as he does it in such a tough position, opening, across all formats.

"Duckett is unique, and there is a bit of genius about him. His reverse-sweeping of Ravindra Jadeja in this game was staggering. It’s his smile and relaxed manner, allied with an incredible eye for the ball and clever strategies, that make him so brilliant."

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The action now moves to Edgbaston, Birmingham, where the two sides will lock horns in the second Test, beginning July 2.

