"Could be his last ODI World Cup" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, which could very well be his final ODI World Cup campaign, as per veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik recently spoke about how Sharma has achieved tremendous success in his career. He also shed light on the India skipper's personal life, suggesting that he was a complete family man.

The cricketer-commentator made these remarks in a YouTube video shared by Cricbuzz. He said (3:30):

"He (Rohit Sharma) is made for big things and has achieved a lot in his career. In many ways, this could be his last ODI World Cup. He's been a very close friend of mine. We have literally grown together as players and as people.

"He has a lovely family today, is a proper family man, and spends a lot of time in Mumbai with them, but most importantly, he is somebody who always remembers his roots. Even today, his closest friends are the same people who were there with him 20 years ago."

Sharma shone with the bat in the 2019 World Cup in England. The opening batter chalked up 648 runs in nine innings, finishing as the leading run-getter of the edition. Furthermore, he also became the first-ever batter to hit five centuries in a single ODI World Cup.

"He doesn't care about the runs he gets" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma's batting approach

Dinesh Karthik went on to highlight the adjustments Rohit Sharma has made in his approach of late. He opined that the seasoned campaigner's main focus is to put the opposition team under pressure by scoring runs quickly at the start.

The keeper-batter suggested that Sharma's priority will be to help the Men in Blue clinch the World Cup trophy. He claimed that the senior batter won't be disappointed if he fails to be the top run scorer. Karthik added (2:20):

"He is somebody who has changed his game so much. He was the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup. Even if he gets half the runs, I don't think he will care. He has said himself that he doesn't care about the runs he gets. It's all about trying to win this World Cup.

"The one that he has made sure is to walk the talk. He is always in a hurry to get Team India off to a good start and putting the opponent bowlers to rest."

Rohit Sharma has showcased impressive form ahead of the World Cup 2023. He will enter the ICC event with four fifties from his last five ODI appearances.