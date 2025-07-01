"Could never have imagined it was a shoelace"- When Rahul Dravid fell to a bizarre dismissal against England at Edgbaston

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was at the receiving end of a bizarre dismissal during the Test match against England at Edgbaston in 2011. In the second innings, the right-hander was ruled out caught behind off James Anderson by umpire Simon Taufel and chose not to review the on-field decision.

However, it was later found that Dravid had not nicked the ball to the keeper and instead, the noise was of the ball hitting his shoelace before heading into gloveman Matt Prior's hands behind the wickets.

“My first instinct was that I had not hit it. But there was a loud noise, and I couldn't figure out where it had come from. So I asked my partner and he said there was a big noise."

“As soon as I got back to the dressing room I told the guys I had to see the replay. I could never have imagined it was a shoelace,” Dravid had said (via Hindustan Times).

Dravid expressed disappointment at the dismissal, saying that had he batted for a longer time with Sachin Tendulkar at the other end, India could have put up a better fight with the bat.

"It was disappointing because I've been batting well and if I had batted longer with Sachin, who played well in that innings, and if we had seen off Anderson's spell before lunch, we could have at least put up a bigger fight," he had said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

England flattened India to go 3-0 up in the series in 2011, claimed number one ranking in Tests

Rahul Dravid had an outstanding tour of England in 2011, scoring three hundreds in four Tests. However, he could not deliver the goods, along with the other batters, in the third Test at Edgbaston.

It meant that England won the match by an innings and 242 runs to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series and also became the number one ranked Test team in the world.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

