"Could've been a little straighter with our bowling lines" - Jasprit Bumrah reflects on England's record chase at Edgbaston

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has conceded that their bowlers erred with their line and length, which helped England walk away with the Edgbaston Test with two sessions to spare.

England gunned down a record chase of 378 runs, riding on twin centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

There was some hope for the visiting team at the fag end of Day 3 after picking up a few quick wickets. But the Yorkshire duo took advantage of some poor bowling to nullify all efforts from the Indian bowlers.

Bumrah highlighted that the bowlers could have used the variable bounce better on this wicket. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"We could have been a little straighter in our bowling lines and used the variable bounce."

While Bumrah and Mohammad Shami posed some difficulties for the English batters on Day 4, they looked short of ideas as Root and Bairstow cruised through on the final day.

The batting in the second innings didn't help either. The Men in Blue let the hosts gain momentum on Day 4, giving away wickets easily in the morning session. From 125/3 at stumps on Day 3, they were bundled out for 245 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah pointed out that the shortcomings with the bat helped Ben Stokes & Co. take control of the match on the fourth day.

He added:

"We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there."

Shreyas Iyer (19) once again failed to capitalize on the opportunity, while there were very little contributions from the tailenders.

"I like the responsibility" - Jasprit Bumrah on captaining Team India

With regular captain Rohit Sharma ruled out of the Test match due to COVID-19, Bumrah was handed the reins. The fast bowler accepted the challenge with both hands and led the team until the final few sessions.

The Gujarat-born cricketer was happy with the challenge and said:

"The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience."

With the Test done and dusted, the focus shifts to T20Is, which gets underway on Thursday in Southampton.

