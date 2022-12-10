“Could've scored 300 also” – Ishan Kishan after scoring fastest double century in ODIs

Ishan Kishan reckons he could have scored a triple-century after registering the fastest double-century in ODIs in India's dead rubber against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10). The left-hander said that he came out with 'clear intent' to hit the ball from the word go.

Kishan came out all guns blazing to score 210 off 131 after warming the bench in the first two games. His entertaining knock comprised ten sixes and 24 boundaries. The left-hander was eventually dismissed in the 36th over, caught by Liton Das off Taskin Ahmed at the long-off boundary.

Kishan has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma (thrice) among the elite list of Indian players with a double-century in ODIs. In the process, he overtook Chris Gayle (138) to become the quickest double-centurion in the format, needing only 126 deliveries to reach the landmark.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Kishan said:

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also.”

Kishan also added that senior batter Virat Kohli, with whom he shared a 290-run partnership for the second wicket, calmed him down when he was in the 90s.

“Batting with Virat bhai, he has a such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles, as it's your first.”

With his blistering knock, Ishan Kishan has made a strong case for himself heading into the 2023 50-over World Cup on home soil. He's now the favourite to be a part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in India next year.

“Had a chat with Surya bhai” – Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan also added that he came into the game after a brief chat with the World No. T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Kishan said:

“Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity.”

Ishan Kishan’s double century and Virat Kohli’s ton helped India to a mammoth 409-8 in their allotted 50 overs. KL Rahul and Co. are now the favourites to register a consolation win against Bangladesh after losing the series.

