County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Yorkshire vs Middlesex, Match 44

On Sunday, September 1, four matches were played in Round 11 of the County Championship Division Two 2024. Sussex defeated Derbyshire while the other three matches ended in draws.

Sussex defeated Derbyshire by an innings and 59 runs to retain the first position in the County Championship Division Two 2024 points table with 177 points. Middlesex, Yorkshire, And Leicestershire remained second, third, and fourth with 158, 157, and 139 points, respectively.

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire switched their positions to occupy the fifth and sixth spots, respectively, with just one win and two losses in 11 games.

Northamptonshire and Derbyshire remained in the next two spots, with eight and five draws each.

Sussex dominate at the top; Northamptonshire yet to taste to first success

Leicestershire scored 251 in the first innings against Glamorgan. In response, Glamorgan declared at 550/9 in their first innings, led by Colin Ingram's unbeaten 257.

In their second innings, Leicestershire reached 369/6, thanks to centuries from Handscomb (139*) and Ajinkya Rahane (102), securing the draw.

The second match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire was abandoned due to player safety concerns over the hybrid pitch. Before the abandonment, Gloucestershire were bowled out for 125, with Oliver Price scoring 52 and Justin Broad taking an impressive seven-wicket haul for 33 runs. Northamptonshire reached 116/2 in response before the umpires decided to call off the match.

Sussex defeated Derbyshire by an innings and 59 runs in the third game. Sussex declared at 607/8, with major contributions from Daniel Hughes (144), John Simpson (121), and Jack Carson (97).

In response, Derbyshire were bowled out for 290, with Wayne Madsen scoring 138, while Carson scalped a five-for. Following on, Derbyshire managed 258, with Harry Came scoring 79 and Madsen 77, but Carson's outstanding 6/67 helped Sussex secure a comprehensive victory.

Yorkshire and Middlesex played out a high-scoring draw. Yorkshire declared at 601/6 in their first innings, with notable contributions from George Hill (169*), Jonny Bairstow (160), and Adam Lyth (61).

Middlesex responded with 522, courtesy of Ryan Higgins (155) and Sam Robson (108), while Dom Bess bagged seven wickets for Yorkshire. Yorkshire reached 150 in their second innings with Lyth’s 62 and James Wharton’s 50*, before the match ended in a draw.

