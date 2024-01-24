COVID-19 concerns in Australian camp as Cameron Green, Andrew McDonald contract virus ahead of 2nd Test vs West Indies

Australia have to deal with some more issues in their squad as all-rounder Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald have tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of their second Test against West Indies at the Gabba on Thursday, January 25.

The hosts already had Travis Head on the COVID-19 list as the southpaw was down with the virus after the end of the first Test in Adelaide. However, according to Cricket Australia's statement, the tests on Tuesday returned a negative result and Head is set to join the Australian camp in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be isolated from the squad until they test COVID-19 negative. However, their protocols allow the duo to partake in the Test even if the results aren't negative after a day.

Cameron Green had a tough start to life as Australia's No.4

David Warner's Test retirement led to Australia backing Steve Smith as their Test opener alongside Usman Khawaja. Cameron Green's prolific form for Western Australia in domestic cricket meant that he was entrusted with the role that Smith had been playing to perfection for almost a decade.

It didn't start well for the young all-rounder as he was dismissed for 14 in the first innings of the first Test, caught behind off a brilliant delivery from Shamar Joseph. Green wasn't needed to bat in the second innings as the Aussies completed a comfortable 10-wicket drubbing over the visitors.

However, the all-rounder could naturally be keen to get to the middle and have a big score under his belt at the new batting position. Having lost his place in the Test side to Mitchell Marsh last year, Green will know the importance of him being among the runs.

The Australian team management believes Green is one of the 'best six batters' in the country and it's up to him to repay the faith sooner rather than later.

