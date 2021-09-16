CPL 2021: Most runs and most wickets after the final match between Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the final of the CPL 2021 against the Saint Lucia Kings and emerged as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions for the first time. Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, hosted the all-important final match of the latest edition of CPL.

Earlier in the day, Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Andre Fletcher (11) scored quickly in the first couple of overs but soon perished, trying to play an attacking brand of cricket. Rahkeem Cornwall (43) continued well at the other end and scored runs steadily.

Roston Chase (43) also chipped in with a useful knock in the middle order and anchored the innings. Keemo Paul (39 in 21 balls) provided finishing touches with a quick-fire knock. Eventually, the Saint Lucia Kings reached 159/7 at the end of 20 overs.

In response, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots openers Chris Gayle (0) and Evin Lewis (6) departed early, leaving their side in trouble during the tense chase. Joshua Da Silva (32) and Sherfane Rutherford (25) played sensibly and took matters into their own hands. Dominic Drakes (48 off 24 balls) played a blazing knock in the death overs to help his side chase down the target.

Top 10 run-scorers in CPL 2021

After his knock of 46 in the final, Roston Chase has emerged as the leading run-scorer of the CPL 2021 with 446 runs. Evin Lewis finished in second position. Lewis had a chance to overtake Roston Chase, but he failed with the bat in the second innings as he scored only six runs.

The latest RCB recruit, Tim David, ended the season as the third-highest run-getter.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Veteran pacer Ravi Rampaul ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021 with 19 wickets in 10 matches. Dominic Drakes, the player of the match in the final, finished the tournament as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

