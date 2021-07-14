CPL 2021 rescheduled after discussions with BCCI, set to go on from Aug 26-Sept 15

Discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have yielded a change in the dates for this year’s CPL.

The tournament is now set to begin on August 26 and end on September 15. This comes as a huge relief for the IPL franchises, who could have potentially missed some of their big players.

West Indian cricketers are very popular in the IPL. Along with the cricket they play, their on-field antics add a different flavor to the tournament.

Following discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year’s tournament have been amended.



CPL 2021 was originally scheduled to end on September 19; however, that would have meant a clash with the IPL.

To accommodate this, the BCCI had requested Cricket West Indies to prepone the tournament. The remaining part of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin from September 17.

Strong squads announced ahead of CPL 2021

CPL is among the most entertaining leagues across the globe. Some argue that the level of cricket is not top-notch; however, the entertainment surely is.

The squads for CPL 2021 have been released, and there are some big names this time around.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will be looking to defend their title as they have a great squad once again. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, and Colin Munro playing in one team is never a good sign for the opposition.

They have some great options in the bowling department too, and will surely be the team to beat once again.

The runners-up from last year, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, seem like a very deadly team this time around. They have some gun players in the form of Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, and Rassie Van Der Dussen.

The franchise has the perfect mix of youth and experience, which could help them win the trophy in 2021.

The other teams have made some great additions to their squads as well. Overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali.

Smit Patel is set to become the second Indian player after Pravin Tambe to be a part of the CPL. He will play with the likes of Chris Morris, Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir for the Barbados Tridents.

